BC Ferries Commissioner Approves Four New Major Vessels

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The independent British Columbia Ferries Commissioner today announced approval of a capital expenditure for the purchase of four new major vessels for BC Ferries.

“I’m very pleased to be able to approve the replacement of the fleet’s four oldest major vessels,” says Commissioner Eva Hage. “It will mean a vast improvement in service, reliability, and capacity on BC Ferries’ busiest routes.”

The decision comes in response to BC Ferries’ application for five new diesel-battery hybrid, all-electric-ready ships as part of the New Major Vessels (NMV) project – the largest proposed capital expenditure in BC Ferries’ history.

The new vessels will replace the Queens of Alberni, New Westminster, Coquitlam, and Cowichan. Known as the “legacy vessels,” they are the oldest major ships in BC Ferries’ fleet. The new ferries are expected to serve BC Ferries’ major routes, with the first vessel estimated to enter service in the spring of 2029.

“Replacing the legacy vessels is essential in order to maintain safe, reliable service on the main routes,” says Hage. “These four ferries are reaching the end of their lives, and additional life extensions are not an option. Investing further in them would simply delay the inevitable expenditure; at the same time, it would increase the risk of mechanical breakdowns and service disruptions.”

BC Ferries’ proposal for an additional fifth vessel was not approved by the Commissioner.

“Replacing the four legacy ferries will mean a much-needed increase in capacity and reliability,” says Hage. “A fifth vessel, however, is neither essential nor affordable at this time, and approving it would be fiscally irresponsible. It would put even more upward pressure on fares, place an even greater burden on taxpayers, and may lead to unsustainable debt levels at BC Ferries.”

The Decision-Making Process

The BC Ferry Commission is an independent body, fully distinct from both the provincial government (which sets ferry service levels) and BC Ferries (which provides ferry service under the Coastal Ferry Services Contract). As stipulated under BC’s Coastal Ferry Act, BC Ferries must obtain the Commission’s approval for all major capital expenditures; for vessels, this applies to any expenditure over $50 million.

In arriving at a decision, the Commissioner considers whether an expenditure is reasonable, affordable, and prudent. It must also be consistent with BC Ferries’ 12-year capital plan, with the Coastal Ferry Services Contract between the provincial government and BC Ferries, and with the government’s long-term vision for coastal ferry services.

In her review of the NMV application, the Commissioner considered all information provided by BC Ferries, input from expert consultants, and comments received from the public. “As Commissioner, I work in the public interest to support a ferry system that is safe, reliable, affordable, and environmentally sustainable – always balancing the interests of ferry users and taxpayers with the financial viability of the ferry operator,” says Hage.

Detailed information on the Commissioner’s decision is set out in Order 25-01 and Reasons.

About the British Columbia Ferry Commission

The British Columbia Ferry Commission (BCFC) provides independent oversight of BC Ferries’ regulated ferry service. BCFC’s role is to hold ferry operators accountable to the people of BC.

The Commissioner’s primary responsibility is to regulate fares by setting the price cap – the maximum allowable annual increase in average fares that BC Ferries is permitted to charge. Additionally, the Commissioner approves or sets conditions for major capital expenditures, monitors BC Ferries to ensure that it adheres to its service contract with the provincial government, regulates unfair competitive advantage, conducts performance reviews, and encourages BC Ferries to meet provincial greenhouse gas emission targets, to innovate, and to minimize costs while maintaining safe and reliable services.

