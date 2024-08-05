Beanfield proudly welcomes new Chief Financial Officer, Winnie Leung

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beanfield, a local and independent telecom in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa, with almost 500 employees, has appointed Winnie Leung as its Chief Financial Officer in a time of growth and expansion.

Winnie Leung has more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership, most recently as the CFO of Moneris where she introduced transformative processes, technologies and talent strategies to propel the organization forward. Dedicated to giving back to the profession, Winnie founded the Inclusive Workplace Council and served as the executive sponsor of Womxn@Moneris. She is also the vice-chair of the FEI Canada Board and is a mentor with its MentorAdvantage program.

Rizwan Jamal, CEO of Beanfield, said, “We are thrilled to have Winnie become a key member of the Beanfield leadership team. With a renewed focus on our best-in-class fibre network and products, 100% Canadian based customer service and a culture that is second to none, Winnie will be instrumental in helping us realize our mission. Canadians value choice in the marketplace and local brands like Beanfield are proud to provide it.”

Winnie will lead the finance team and aid with the company’s strategic management.

“I’m excited to join Beanfield as CFO and partner with the leadership team to drive strategic growth and financial excellence. Beanfield’s strong foundation and entrepreneurial spirit create a unique opportunity to scale the business, enhance financial discipline, and support innovation. I look forward to working with the team to create long-term value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders while fostering a culture of collaboration and impact,” says Winnie.

As a proudly local company, Beanfield has plans to continue its expansion in key markets to drive competition and bring more Beanfield to more Canadians.

——

About Beanfield:

Beanfield is a local, independent, facilities-based telecommunications company. Founded in 1988 with an activist spirit, it expanded its 100% fibre-optic network to serve markets in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and Vancouver. Beanfield’s mission is to bring desperately needed choice and superior high-speed fibre connectivity to business and residential customers in Canada’s largest cities while supporting them with a 100% Canadian workforce. Beanfield believes everyone deserves quality connectivity at a fair price because that’s How It Should Be.



