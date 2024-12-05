Benevity celebrates over $140 million donated and a 17% increase in volunteer hours logged on GivingTuesday

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevity, Inc. , the market-leading global provider of corporate social responsibility solutions, announced that over $140 million was donated to nonprofits through its platform on GivingTuesday. This marks another milestone day of donations and volunteer efforts supported on Benevity’s platform with 637 companies participating this year.

With more than 148,000 individuals coming together to support over 56,000 nonprofits across 122 countries and territories this year, Benevity saw donation dollars per donor increase by an estimated 2% year over year. The most popular causes that companies and individuals contributed to this year include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and United Way Greater Toronto.

“In a year marked by polarization, economic uncertainty, and an increasingly challenging social climate for companies, the corporate community has demonstrated the power of standing united in purpose and generosity, showing how collective action can bring us together,” said Christopher Maloof, CEO of Benevity. “This year’s remarkable GivingTuesday results are a testament to the corporate community’s unwavering commitment to doing good, even giving both of their wallets and time with a notable growth in volunteering time committed to nonprofits. GivingTuesday continues to inspire ongoing action, showing the powerful impact of aligning corporate influence with employee-driven purpose and passion.”

This year’s corporate efforts also went beyond employee donations and matching programs, shining a spotlight on volunteer initiatives as interest and engagement in volunteering continue to surge . Almost 260,000 volunteer hours were logged by more than 21,000 individuals – a remarkable 17% increase in individual participation compared to 2023.

“This year’s record-breaking donations and participation demonstrate the incredible power of collective action,” said Asha Curran, CEO, GivingTuesday. “Together, through our collaboration with partners like Benevity, we united millions, raising $3.6 billion in the US alone. Each donation, each act of generosity, showcases the enduring spirit of people around the world.”

