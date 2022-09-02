Bessor Announces Changes to the Board

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bessor Minerals Inc. (NEX:BST.H) (“Bessor” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Arif Merali has been ‎appointed to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Corporation. Mr. Merali’s appointment as a director is subject ‎to the acceptance of the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Corporation also announces the resignation of Dave Billard as a director of Bessor.

Arif Merali has been a director of various public companies and is currently on the board of directors of Vinergy Capital Inc., Uniserve Communications Corporation and True North Gems Inc. and previously served on the board of CMC Metals Ltd. Mr. Merali was previously an investment advisor at Canaccord Capital and holds the CSC and CPH designations and has been registered with IIROC as a Registered Representative. Arif Merali is currently a consultant to other public and private companies across a variety of industries with over 30 years of experience in the technology and natural resource sectors.

Jason Riley, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation said: “We are excited to have Arif Merali joining the team as a director of the Board. We are building the right team with all the skills we need to relaunch Bessor. On behalf of the Board, we thank Dave Billard for his longstanding service and commitment to the Corporation as a founding member of the Board. We greatly appreciate the guidance, knowledge and expertise that Dave provided over his tenure as Director, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

