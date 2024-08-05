Beyond Oil and Fandango Expand Distribution Network to Eilat Through New Partnership with Leading Israeli Wholesale Distributor

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company“), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, and Fandango Collection & Recycling Ltd. (“Fandango“), Beyond Oil’s exclusive Israeli distributor, are pleased to announce the expansion of their distribution network to Eilat, Israel’s popular resort destination, through a new strategic partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with Raz-Natan Sales & Distribution Ltd. (“Raz-Natan“).

The Agreement, which was signed on March 19, 2025, and became effective on the same date, establishes Raz-Natan as the exclusive franchisee for Beyond Oil’s products in Eilat and the Arava region, marking a significant step in expanding Beyond Oil’s presence across Israel’s southern tourism hub. Eilat welcomes millions of visitors annually and hosts thousands of hotels, restaurants, and resorts that serve international and domestic tourists.

Shai Medioni, CEO of Fandango, commented: “We are excited to strengthen our distribution capabilities in Israel’s popular tourism destination through this strategic partnership with Raz-Natan. We already collaborate with several hotel chains in Eilat, and with Raz-Natan’s established network and expertise, we plan to significantly expand our footprint to reach all hotels, restaurants, and food service businesses in the region. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of Beyond Oil’s innovative product, while enabling businesses to serve healthier fried food to millions of local and international visitors.”

Raz-Natan, headquartered in Eilat, is a well-established wholesale distributor that partners with leading Israeli brands including Gad Dairies and Diplomat. The company was selected due to its it’s strong distribution infrastructure and ability to provide the necessary training and support that Beyond Oil’s specialized product requires.

Eran Halimi, CEO of Raz-Natan, stated: “We are proud to become Beyond Oil’s exclusive franchisee in the Eilat and Arava regions. Raz-Natan’s commitment to innovation, service excellence, and providing value-added solutions to our clients aligns perfectly with Beyond Oil’s mission. We look forward to introducing this product to our network of hospitality and food service businesses, helping them enhance food quality, improve operational efficiency, and offer healthier options to their customers.”

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, added: “This partnership with Raz-Natan through our distributor Fandango represents another milestone in our commercial growth strategy within Israel. Eilat is a strategic market with significant tourism traffic and a high concentration of food service businesses. We are confident that Raz-Natan’s local market knowledge and established relationships will accelerate adoption of our product in this important region.”

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil’s product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

About Fandango Collection & Recycling Ltd.

Fandango is a leading company in the Israeli hospitality industry, supplying over 8,000 commercial kitchens with a comprehensive range of products, including frying oil and specialized equipment for maintaining the optimal condition of frying oil. Fandango also collects used cooking oil from commercial kitchens and provides a wide range of other essential products and supplies to the industry, including paper products, detergents and fast-food containers. For more information, visit Fandango’s website at: https://www.fandango.co.il.

About Raz-Natan Sales & Distribution Ltd.

Raz-Natan Sales & Distribution Ltd. is a leading wholesale distributor based in Eilat, Israel. The company services the hospitality and food service sectors throughout Eilat and the Arava region, representing numerous prominent brands and providing comprehensive distribution solutions. The company is committed to excellence in service, professionalism, and delivering added value to its customers. For more information visit: https://raz-nathan.com/

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

