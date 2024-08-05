Beyond Oil Announces Distribution Agreement in the Netherlands with Mandarin Food Products

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company“), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first distribution agreement (the “Agreement“) in the Netherlands with Mandarin Food Products (“Mandarin Foods” or the “Distributor“), an established food distributor specializing in the foodservice and hospitality sectors.

Under the terms of the Agreement, which was signed March 25, 2025 and came into effect on the same day, Mandarin Foods will market, distribute, and sell Beyond Oil’s proprietary oil filtration solution to restaurants, hotels, catering companies, and institutional food providers across the Netherlands. The agreement includes an initial order of 5,400 kg of Beyond Oil’s product and establishes a structured purchasing plan for orders that are expected to increase significantly each year.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, commented: “We are pleased to enter the Dutch market, which represents another step in our European expansion strategy. The Netherlands has a dynamic foodservice industry known for its commitment to quality and sustainability, making it a promising market for our oil filtration technology. Our partnership with Mandarin Foods positions us to introduce Beyond Oil’s solution to local businesses in this market.”

Danny Lubbers, CEO of Mandarin Food Products, added: “Since 2003, Mandarin Food Products has been providing service to customers in the food industry. As specialists with a diverse client base ranging from wholesalers and restaurant franchises to independent food establishments, we are interested in innovative solutions that deliver both economic and health benefits. Beyond Oil’s technology complements our product offerings, and we look forward to introducing it to our network.”

As part of the Agreement, the Company will provide training to Mandarin Foods to effectively market the product.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil’s product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

About Mandarin Food Products

Since 2003, Mandarin Food Products has been a trusted supplier in the foodservice industry, specializing in Asian cuisine products, takeaway materials, and kitchen supplies. The company serves a diverse clientele ranging from large-scale wholesalers and restaurant franchises to independent Asian street food establishments. With a focus on exceptional customer satisfaction, outstanding service, and quality products, Mandarin Foods is expanding into the European market with innovative, environmentally responsible products. Through joint ventures with regional food wholesalers, the company has established a robust distribution network supported by a dedicated sales force of more than 30 sales managers. For more information, visit: https://mandarinfood.es/en/

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Jonathan Or

CEO and Co-founder

Phone: +972 52-601-0680

Email: [email protected]

Mandarin Food Products

Danny Lubbers

Managing Director

Phone: +34661252905

[email protected]

ARX | Capital Markets Advisors

North American Equities Desk

Email: [email protected]



