Beyond Oil Announces First Distribution Agreement in South Africa

VANCOUVER, B.C. and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce its entry into the African market through a new distribution agreement with Minrosolve Proprietary in South Africa.

This agreement marks Beyond Oil’s first commercial presence in Africa, launching in one of the continent’s largest and most dynamic economies. Minrosolve Proprietary, a distributor with strong ties to a major real estate group and an extensive network of fast-food and mid-tier restaurants, will introduce Beyond Oil’s innovative filtration solutions to the South African food service sector. The distributor anticipates expanding its orders as it integrates Beyond Oil’s product into the country’s market.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, commented: “We are excited to enter the South African market, a key step in our broader global expansion strategy. South Africa represents a significant opportunity for Beyond Oil to bring our sustainable, cost-saving, and health-focused oil filtration solutions to a thriving restaurant industry. We are committed to furthering our penetration across Africa, and this partnership with Minrosolve Proprietary is a foundational step in building long-term commercial success in the region.”



Photo: Representatives from Beyond Oil and Minrosolve Proprietary Limited meet with the CEO of Fandango, discussing their positive experience in distributing Beyond Oil’s product in Israel

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil’s product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please Visit: www.beyondoil.co

About Minrosolve Proprietary Limited

Minrosolve Proprietary Limited is proud to become a distributor of Beyond Oil in South Africa. As a dynamic joint venture, we bring together a team of seasoned professionals passionate about sustainability and innovation. Led by our General Manager, Efi Baron, who has extensive experience in environmental projects, we are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions for the hospitality and food industries. Our strong partnerships with business experts from these sectors enable us to offer tailored, eco-conscious solutions that transform kitchen operations, reduce waste, and improve profitability. At Minrosolve, we are dedicated to driving positive changes and supporting a more sustainable future for South Africa’s food and hospitality landscape.

