Beyond Oil Expands into Three European Territories as Part of New Distribution Agreement With Royalty Trade and Receives Payment for First Shipment

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company“), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement (the “Distribution Agreement“) with Royalty Trade SL (“Royalty Trade“), for the distribution of Beyond Oil’s oil filtration product in Spain, Hungary, and Belgium.

Under the terms of the Distribution Agreement, which was signed and became effective on April 09, 2025, Royalty Trade will market, distribute, and sell Beyond Oil’s proprietary oil treatment products to local and non-chain restaurants, hotels, catering services, and food service providers across Spain, Hungary, and Belgium. The collaboration is expected to help restaurants improve food quality and safety, and reduce waste and costs, aligning with the European push for more sustainable and healthy practices in the food service industry. The Distribution Agreement establishes a structured purchasing plan for orders that are expected to increase over the coming years.

Beyond Oil is also pleased to announce that it has already received payment from Royalty Trade for an initial first shipment of 5.4 tonnes of its product, with the shipment currently in process, marking the start of commercialization under this Distribution Agreement.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, commented: “Expanding in Spain, Hungary, and Belgium marks another important step in our European growth strategy. This agreement with Royalty Trade, allows us to introduce our innovative oil treatment solution into markets that value sustainability and innovation. We are particularly encouraged by the swift commencement of commercial activity with our first shipment already in process. With Royalty Trade’s expertise and established distribution network across these territories, we are confident in the success of this rollout.”

Pini Rozen and Roni Michalashvili, Co-Founders of Royalty Trade, remarked: “As entrepreneurs in the restaurant and distribution sectors, we are constantly seeking out innovative products that drive real impact. Beyond Oil fits perfectly into our vision, enabling us to improve food quality while reducing environmental impact. We are thrilled to bring this technology to restaurants across Spain, Hungary, and Belgium, with the goal to expand into other sectors in the future. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey in partnership with the entire Beyond Oil team in Europe.”

The Distribution Agreement has a 12 month term, and will automatically renew for an additional 12 months, unless terminated earlier by either party with 3 months notice.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil’s product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

About Royalty Trade SL

Royalty Trade SL is part of the Royalty Line Group, which has established itself as a leader in advanced kitchen and household products worldwide. Since its foundation, Royalty Line has focused on providing users with easy-to-use, comfortable, durable, and innovative products in today’s competitive market. The company specializes in high-quality cookware designed to meet the demanding needs of professional kitchens, with products trusted by chefs, restaurants, and food service providers globally. With a strong focus on durability, performance, and ergonomic design, Royalty Line delivers everything from precision-forged knives to non-stick cookware and innovative kitchen tools that enhance efficiency and elevate culinary experiences. Operating in over 40 countries with their own distribution and warehouse network, Royalty Line maintains a worldwide market presence across all sales channels, providing exceptional value, consistent quality, and reliable service to partners in the food industry. For more information, please visit: https://royaltyline.com/

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Contacts:



Beyond Oil Ltd.

Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-founder

+972 52-601-0680

[email protected]

Royalty Trade SL

Pini Rozen

Managing Director

[email protected]



Roni Michalashvili

Managing Director

[email protected]

ARX | Capital Markets Advisors

North American Equities Desk

[email protected]



