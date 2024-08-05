Beyond Oil Secures Vendor Approval from Major Fast-Food Chain in Eastern Europe, Kicks Off 16-Ton Product Rollout

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that, following its news release dated October 29, 2024, it has secured vendor approval and successfully delivered a 16-ton order to a prominent Eastern European restaurant group (the “European Customer”).

The European Customer, which operates one of the largest fast-food chains in the region with over 1,000 locations, conducted an extensive pilot program throughout 2024. The pilot achieved exceptional results, resulting in vendor approval and the commencement of a phased commercial rollout. The initial shipment will supply selected franchisees within the network, with the product now available for direct purchase by all franchisees.

This rollout marks a significant milestone in Beyond Oil’s global expansion, representing the first step in what the Company anticipates will be a lasting partnership with recurring revenue potential. Beyond Oil remains focused on providing healthier frying solutions.

“Securing vendor approval from a major Eastern European food chain is another important milestone for Beyond Oil. This achievement is yet another validation of our product’s unique value proposition and demonstrates the success of our global expansion strategy. With over 1,000 locations in this network alone, this order provides Beyond Oil with strategic opportunities across new markets. We remain focused on accelerating our global growth by offering healthier, more sustainable frying solutions to food-service providers worldwide.”

Beyond Oil Ltd. is an innovative food-tech company disrupting the global frying industry with patented solutions that enable healthier frying practices for people and the planet. Guided by its vision to become a global standard in frying operations for the food service and food manufacturing industries, and with regulatory clearance from the FDA and Health Canada, Beyond Oil’s product significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing cancer and cardiovascular risks associated with fried foods. The company’s proprietary technology provides food service operators with a cost-effective solution to deliver healthier, higher-quality fried and processed foods while extending oil life and minimizing waste. For more information, visit: www.beyondoil.co.

