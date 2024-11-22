BIA Management Software Launched for Canadian Business Improvement Areas

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) across Canada now have access to BIA Works, a transformative new platform designed to enhance communication, streamline operations, and build stronger connections between BIAs, the businesses they represent, and their local communities. Developed with the unique needs of BIAs in mind, the tool simplifies management while fostering collaboration and engagement.

Efficiency and Cost Savings

Managing directories, coordinating communication, and gathering feedback has traditionally been a time-consuming and costly process for BIAs. Many rely on external teams or manual processes, which can lead to inefficiencies and outdated information.

This platform changes that by providing an intuitive admin portal that gives BIAs control while enabling businesses to take responsibility for their own information. Businesses can log in to update their profiles directly, ensuring that directories stay accurate without burdening BIA staff.

This self-service approach not only reduces workloads but also improves accuracy and frees up BIA teams to focus on initiatives that support local businesses and drive economic growth. By eliminating administrative inefficiencies, BIAs can dedicate more time to engaging with their communities and fostering stronger local economies.

Connecting Communities

The platform strengthens connections by enabling BIAs to communicate effortlessly with businesses and foster links between businesses and their customers. Through the portal, businesses can easily manage their profiles, keeping directories reliable and relevant for the community.

Leslieville BIA has been the first to adopt the platform with more set to follow. Couch & Associates, who developed BIA Works, is inviting early adopters to provide feedback to shape future updates.

Why BIA Works

Running a BIA means juggling many responsibilities, from keeping information up to date to communicating effectively with businesses and customers. This platform is designed to ease those burdens, helping BIAs save time, reduce costs, and focus on creating vibrant, connected communities.

With new features already in development, such as polling tools and discussion boards, BIAs will have even more ways to engage with businesses and gather valuable insights. Feedback from BIAs will remain central to shaping these updates, ensuring the platform continues to deliver tools that matter most.

Take the next step in simplifying your operations and building a stronger BIA community. Visit the BIA Works website to learn more and sign up today.



