BILI Social and the NHL Alumni Association Join Forces in Game-Changing Social Commerce Partnership

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social), a leading social commerce platform, is proud to announce an exclusive three-year partnership with the NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA). This strategic agreement not only strengthens BILI Social’s position in the sports industry but also underscores its commitment to empowering former professional athletes through innovative revenue-sharing opportunities as the official social commerce partner of the NHLAA.

Under this partnership, BILI Social will collaborate with NHL Alumni to establish and manage revenue-sharing agreements. These agreements allow former NHL players to leverage their social media presence to promote products they love and earn commissions through BILI Social’’s dynamic platform. The partnership includes equity, making the NHLAA not just partners, but investors in BILI Social.

“This partnership is a game-changer, giving former NHL players a powerful way to connect with their fans, promote brands they love, and build financial equity with BILI Social,” said Adrian Capobianco, Co-Founder and CEO of BILI Social. “We’re helping NHL Alumni extend their legacy beyond the ice through meaningful financial opportunities. With the NHLAA joining our roster of sport partners, BILI Social now provides brands with seamless and cost effective access to nearly 15,000 amateur and pro athletes across North America.”

As part of the partnership, the NHLAA will assist in identifying two former NHL players to join BILI Social as advisors, further amplifying the partnership across North America, and further strengthening BILI Social’s presence in the sports and social commerce sectors.

“Our organization is continually exploring new opportunities that help us on our mission of ‘Honouring the Past’ by making tomorrow better than today for all of our members, and BILI offers the perfect platform and opportunity for us to continue on that journey,” said Glenn Healy, Executive Director of the NHL Alumni Association. “This partnership is about more than promotion—it’s about creating real value for our members and our Association.”

BILI Social’s innovative approach to social commerce has already scored in the sports industry, with partnerships that empower athletes to monetize their influence. With a network of over 25,000 influencers reaching more than 400 million impressions daily, BILI Social is transforming the way brands connect with audiences through trusted, authentic endorsements.

About the NHL Alumni Association:

The NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), established in 1999, is an organization devoted to bettering the lives of all former NHL players and their families. The NHLAA exemplifies this commitment to its members in many ways, including financial assistance, mental and emotional wellness support, physical care, post-playing career transition and family aid, all in furtherance of its efforts to ‘Honour the Past.’ Since its inception, the NHLAA has become the largest membership of retired professional hockey players and focuses on making tomorrow better than today for all NHL Alumni throughout their journey. To learn more, and to view our latest news posts, please visit us at www.nhlalumni.com .

About BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social):

BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social) is a leading social commerce platform that empowers individuals to monetize their social media content. BILI Social connects creators with brands, enabling them to create personalized online stores and maximize their earning potential by leveraging their social media presence. Through BILI Boost, the platform also facilitates dynamic collaborations between creators and brands, allowing influencers to craft unique branded content and earn compensation for their creativity. BILI Social’s innovative approach ensures that creators can turn their passion into profit, while brands benefit from authentic, impactful partnerships. Bili Social is an indirect subsidiary of Allied Energy Inc.

