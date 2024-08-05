Biologic Pharmamedical Launches Innovative Functional Beverages for Health, Longevity, and Performance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biologic Pharmamedical is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking line of functional beverages, featuring patented technologies designed to biohack everyday rituals for improved health, longevity, and performance. These new products are set to redefine the wellness landscape in 2025, integrating cutting-edge science into daily habits.

Pioneering Research with Global Impact

Biologic’s work is driven by extensive research, including its collaboration with international academic institutions in areas such as cancer research and metabolic health. With metabolic syndrome and obesity continuing to rise in North America, the company’s innovative approach is poised to deliver life-changing solutions. Products like Thermogallate™ and Glyvia™ reflect this mission, offering new tools to combat these pressing health challenges. Biologic ‘s latest discovery in the laboratory is about to advance some life changing understandings about the deep rooted causes of metabolic syndrome for many of us.

As we progress through this major discovery we realise how the root mechanism for the activity of our drug development is centered on insulin and GLP1 activity. Our instincts have been right. Our intuition coupled to scientific facts have been justified. We are excited at the prospect of unveiling and verifying more in the near future. I am excited about demonstrating correction of shortfall for insulin activity, GLP1 effectiveness and even GIP activity. Blessed at the prospect of changing lives and statistics on obesity, cardio- and cerebro-vascular disease and diabetes with what appears to be one clean swoop.

Thermogallate™: A Game-Changer in Functional Beverages

At the heart of this innovation is Thermogallate™, a patented compound that drives metabolic efficiency through beta oxidation. This complex has a unique activity the mechanism of which is only beginning to be better understood in our laboratory. By converting fat into ketones, it supports sustained energy, mental clarity, and cognitive function. It also plays a role in the processing of various hormones.

This breakthrough forms the foundation of Biologic’s latest offerings:

Thermo Coffee with Reishi : Combining the aromatic essence of coffee with the benefits of Thermogallate™, Glyvia™, and Reishi mushroom, this blend supports mental clarity, appetite control, fat metabolism, and muscle preservation. Reishi’s adaptogenic properties further enhance resilience to stress, making it a comprehensive morning ritual.

: Combining the aromatic essence of coffee with the benefits of Thermogallate™, Glyvia™, and Reishi mushroom, this blend supports mental clarity, appetite control, fat metabolism, and muscle preservation. Reishi’s adaptogenic properties further enhance resilience to stress, making it a comprehensive morning ritual. Functional Tea for Nighttime Detox : Designed for evening use, this tea blends Thermogallate™ with Ashwith™ Ashwagandha, milk thistle, chamomile, and passionflower. It aids cellular detoxification, reduces cortisol levels, and promotes restful sleep, ensuring holistic recovery and preparation for the next day.

: Designed for evening use, this tea blends Thermogallate™ with Ashwith™ Ashwagandha, milk thistle, chamomile, and passionflower. It aids cellular detoxification, reduces cortisol levels, and promotes restful sleep, ensuring holistic recovery and preparation for the next day. Kid-Friendly Cocoa Formula : Developed for children aged 6-16, this organic cocoa supports cognitive development, focus, and calmness. Infused with Thermogallate™ and Glyvia™, it is tailored for those with ADHD and other stress-related challenges, offering a delicious way to boost health and attention.

: Developed for children aged 6-16, this organic cocoa supports cognitive development, focus, and calmness. Infused with Thermogallate™ and Glyvia™, it is tailored for those with ADHD and other stress-related challenges, offering a delicious way to boost health and attention. Soda … delicious and healthy soda with functional activity.

Innovations Backed by Science

Biologic’s patented technologies, including Thermogallate™, Glyvia™, and Ashwith™, are supported by peer-reviewed research and adhere to pharmaceutical-grade pharmacological standards while maintaining natural status. These innovations empower supplement and wellness brands to create products that deliver both immediate and long-term benefits.

“Our goal is to elevate natural health products to the status of proven natural medicine,” says Franco Cavaleri. “With innovations like Thermogallate™, we enable brands to deliver life-changing biohacking solutions seamlessly integrated into daily life.”

A Call to Industry Leaders

Biologic Pharmamedical invites wellness brands, MLMs, and co-manufacturers to explore how these patented technologies can revolutionize their product lines. From formulation to marketing, Biologic provides end-to-end support, ensuring that products meet consumer demands for efficacy and convenience.

“By infusing our technologies into foods and beverages used daily, we make health innovations accessible and enjoyable,” adds Cavaleri. “This is natural health reimagined for the modern consumer.”

About Biologic Pharmamedical

Biologic Pharmamedical specializes in patented, science-backed technologies that deliver measurable health outcomes. The company’s mission is to advance the acceptance of modern natural medicine through education and research. From innovative formulations to comprehensive support for brand partners, Biologic empowers the health and wellness industry with proven solutions.

Join the Movement

For more information on Biologic’s patented innovations, visit:

Contact:

Biologic Pharmamedical

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.biologicpharmamedical.com



