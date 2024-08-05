Biongevity Celebrates Success of World’s First Longevity Fitness Challenge in UAE & Announces Longevity Health Plans

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biongevity, a subsidiary of BioAro and a global leader in AI-driven health analytics, genomics, and longevity science, proudly announces the successful completion of the World’s First Longevity Fitness Challenge in the UAE. Over 30 days in December 1487 participants collectively walked an astounding 11,704,796 steps, setting a new benchmark for health and wellness engagement in the region.

Based on longevity research, every 10,000 steps walked per day can contribute to an additional day of life expectancy. With this remarkable feat, participants in the challenge collectively added an estimated 1,170 days to their combined lifespans, demonstrating the tangible impact of consistent movement on longevity. On average, each participant extended their lifespan by approximately 19 hours, demonstrating the tangible impact of consistent movement on longevity. The challenge saw fierce competition, with Mr. Muhammad Rizwan Arif emerging as the all-time winner and UAE Longevity Fitness Champion, having walked the most step in 30 days. His achievement highlights the power of movement in extending Healthspan and optimizing well-being.

One of the most popular features during the challenge was Biongevity App’s AI-powered facial recognition-based blood pressure measurement, which provided participants with real-time cardiovascular health insights without the need for traditional cuffs. This groundbreaking feature allowed users to monitor their blood pressure effortlessly, making it easier than ever to track and improve their cardiovascular health.

BIONGEVITY’S LONGEVITY PLANS FOR THE UAE

The future of healthcare is evolving beyond treating disease-it is about optimizing healthspan, preventing age-related decline, and extending peak physiological performance through precision-based interventions.

With the momentum from the Longevity Fitness Challenge, Biongevity is expanding its presence in the UAE by launching revolutionary longevity programs that shift healthcare from reactive to proactive. These programs integrate cutting-edge multi-omics testing, AI-powered analysis through PanOmiQ software, biological age tracking, and regenerative medicine to help individuals optimize their health and slow age-related decline.

Biongevity’s proprietary BioELR (Electronic Longevity Records) system integrates genomic sequencing, epigenetic analysis, metabolic profiling, and gut microbiome assessments to provide AI-powered, real-time insights into biological aging, immune function, and cellular resilience. Combined with the Biongevity App, users gain continuous health monitoring, predictive analytics, and expert longevity coaching for optimized well-being.

The company is introducing GCC’s most comprehensive health plans that cover Dermatology, Dental health, Cardiology, Internal medicine, Family medicine, Psychology, Men and Women health, Immunizations, Homecare, Nutrition, and exercise programs. These specialized services ensure that individuals receive a 360-degree health strategy tailored to their specific needs including telemedicine services:

Biongevity offers three exclusive longevity programs:

Biongevity Core : Entry-level plan featuring biological age tracking, metabolic efficiency optimization, and predictive health insights.

: Entry-level plan featuring biological age tracking, metabolic efficiency optimization, and predictive health insights. Biongevity Plus : Enhanced program with advanced genomic testing, epigenetic reprogramming, and gut microbiome optimization to boost immunity, cognitive function, and metabolic stability.

: Enhanced program with advanced genomic testing, epigenetic reprogramming, and gut microbiome optimization to boost immunity, cognitive function, and metabolic stability. Biongevity Elite: The most advanced longevity program with unlimited access to various healthcare providers, and does integrate stem cell therapy, peptide infusions, NAD+ restoration, regenerative medicine, and AI-driven longevity strategies as needed.

Pricing starts at AED 30,000 per year (2500 AED/month), with the Elite package reaching AED 120,000/year (10,000 AED/Month), positioning Biongevity as a global leader in premium longevity solutions yet make them affordable for many. These packages are offered in limited quantities, and there is already a growing waitlist for people to access them.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.biongevity.com

ABOUT BIONGEVITY

Biongevity is a global leader in longevity science and precision medicine, specializing in AI-driven predictive health analytics, genomics, and regenerative medicine to optimize healthspan. Powered by BioAro, a Canadian innovator in multi-omics testing and systems biology, Biongevity delivers science-backed, precision-driven solutions for healthy aging. Through strategic partnerships across healthcare, wellness, and education, Biongevity is transforming how individuals take control of their health and longevity.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 587-721-2222

