BIOSYENT ANNOUNCES GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent” or the “Company”, TSX Venture: RX) announces that its Board of Directors has approved today a grant of 129,125 Restricted Share Units “RSUs” to certain directors, officers, management, and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “RSU Plan”). These RSUs will fully vest within three years on the third anniversary of the applicable grant date. There will not be stock option grants to directors, officers or management in 2020 as a result of these RSUs granted in lieu. The RSU Plan remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and requisite shareholder approvals in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

About BioSyent Inc.Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.As of the date of this press release, the Company has 13,140,570 common shares issued and outstanding.For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

Web: www.biosyent.com

CBJ Newsmakers