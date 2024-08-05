BitMart 2024: Driving Innovation and Embracing Future Growth

Mahe, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, marked 2024 as a year of unparalleled growth and innovation. BitMart rose to the occasion by driving innovation, achieving record growth, and establishing itself as a global leader in the exchange ecosystem. From groundbreaking product launches to major partnerships, BitMart’s 2024 journey was defined by innovation, user-centric initiatives, and global expansion.

A Year of Growth and Recognition BitMart achieved significant milestones in 2024, earning accolades as one of the “Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps” by Investopedia multiple times throughout the year. This recognition highlighted BitMart’s exceptional user experience, innovation, and operational integrity.

With a rapidly growing user base surpassing 8 million across 286 countries and regions—a 35% rise from the previous year— BitMart’s global impact was undeniable. Boasting over 2,000 listed tokens and an active community of nearly 2 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) globally, BitMart reinforced its position as a global leader in the crypto exchange ecosystem.

BMX Token: Setting New Records BitMart’s native token, BMX, reached its highest value at 0.6236 USDT, with a market cap of $262 million. New features like staking, small asset conversion, P2P trading, IEO subscriptions, and the innovative stake-to-list empowered users with diverse opportunities for returns and deeper platform engagement. These initiatives enhanced BMX’s utility, liquidity, and appeal, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of BitMart’s thriving ecosystem.



Unprecedented Growth in Trading

BitMart’s spot trading volume soared to $40 billion, a 60% year-over-year increase. With over 1,700 trading pairs, BitMart solidified its reputation as one of the most diverse and accessible platforms for both retail and institutional investors.

The Futures market experienced remarkable growth, achieving a trading volume of $2.96 trillion—a staggering 101% increase from the previous year. The introduction of the Futures V2.0 system enhanced transaction speed and stability, catering to professional traders seeking seamless performance.

Launchpad: Empowering Innovation BitMart’s Launchpad supported 65 new blockchain projects, with the highest ROI reaching an impressive 12,575.92%. This platform continued to serve as a launchpad for emerging innovations, providing users with exclusive investment opportunities.

BitMart Earn: Maximizing Returns The Earn program introduced over 1,000 products in 2024, offering APYs from 0.25% to 223.46%. By introducing fixed-income options and the VIP Products Suite, BitMart ensured a tailored approach for investors, fostering trust and engagement.

Fiat Solutions: Bridging Crypto and Cash Supporting 90 fiat currencies and 169 cryptocurrencies, BitMart’s expanded fiat services made crypto transactions more seamless and cost-effective. Collaborations with third-party providers further reduced fees, enhancing user accessibility.

VIP Services: Elevating the Trading Experience The VIP Portal introduced exclusive products such as BMX High-Yield Financial Products and the Floating Yield Fund. With personalized tools and proactive support, BitMart’s VIP services catered to the needs of its high-value clients.

Innovative Product Advancements 2024 saw the launch of new features such as P2P trading and the enhanced Futures V2.0 system, which boosted platform efficiency by 200x and reduced latency tenfold. These advancements redefined user experience, ensuring smooth and lightning-fast trades.

Strengthening Global Presence and Partnerships From Singapore to Spain, BitMart’s global events brought together thought leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world. These gatherings celebrated the spirit of collaboration and showcased BitMart’s leadership in fostering a thriving blockchain community.

Strategic partnerships with leaders like Banxa and Cobo enhanced BitMart’s ecosystem, offering users greater security, accessibility, and confidence. These alliances underscored BitMart’s role as a key player in driving blockchain’s mainstream adoption.

Vision for 2025

As BitMart sets its sights on 2025, its mission is clear: to foster a global crypto ecosystem, empower communities, and shape a sustainable financial future for all. The exchange is poised to enhance its security, scalability, and offerings, ensuring a seamless trading experience for users worldwide.

Through ongoing innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to global expansion, BitMart reaffirms its leadership in driving the future of blockchain technology.

2024 was a year of milestones, and with a promising horizon ahead, BitMart is ready to embrace the next wave of growth and innovation. Here’s to a more exciting 2025 for BitMart and its global community!

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,600+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.



