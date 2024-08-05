BitMart 7th Anniversary: Building the Gateway to Web3.0 and Pioneering a Free and Sustainable Crypto Financial Ecosystem

Mahe, Seychelles , March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart, a leading global digital asset trading platform, celebrates its 7th anniversary. Since its launch in 2018, BitMart has been committed to providing secure, efficient, fair, and transparent digital asset financial services to global crypto users while continuously driving innovation. Today, BitMart has surpassed 10 million registered users.

Over the past seven years, BitMart has strengthened its competitive edge in rapid token listings and a diverse range of cryptocurrencies. The platform now offers over 1,700 trading pairs, covering mainstream and innovative crypto assets. In 2024 alone, BitMart’s contract trading volume exceeded $2.96 trillion, marking a 101% growth. The platform’s native token, BMX, reached an all-time high of 0.6236 USDT in 2024, with a peak market capitalization of $262 million. BMX has introduced new functionalities such as staking, small asset conversion, P2P trading, IEO subscriptions, and token staking, solidifying its role as a fundamental component of the BitMart ecosystem. With the development of leveraged trading, financial products, API, copy trading, and Launchpad, BitMart has gradually built a scalable and user-friendly ecosystem, ensuring stability and security while enhancing trust within the global crypto community.

By prioritizing a user-centric approach and expanding its global presence, BitMart has achieved significant milestones in localized development. The platform’s fiat services now support 90 fiat currencies and 169 cryptocurrencies. BitMart is available in 11 languages, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Spanish, and Russian, reaching users in 286 countries and regions. Additionally, BitMart has hosted nearly 100 offline events across Asia, Europe, and South America, fostering deeper connections with users and promoting the Web3 vision.

Security and compliance remain at the core of BitMart’s mission. The platform continues to enhance its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) measures in collaboration with industry partners. Advanced security protocols such as WAF, XDR, HIDS, and CWPP have been implemented to further strengthen platform protection. BitMart is dedicated to exceeding industry standards, ensuring a secure and trustworthy trading environment for all users.

Since its inception, BitMart has earned widespread recognition and numerous accolades, including being listed in CNBC’s “Top 200 Global Fintech Companies of 2023,” winning “Best Global Crypto Exchange” awards from International Business Magazine in 2023 and 2024, ranking among the “Top 5 Centralized Exchanges” on CoinGecko, and being recognized as the “Best Digital Currency Exchange” by Investopedia.

BitMart has evolved into a comprehensive trading platform, offering reliable institutional-grade custody and trading solutions. Sheldon, Founder and CEO of BitMart, stated, “BitMart’s vision and mission are to become the gateway to the Web3.0 world, building a diverse metaverse infrastructure and fostering financial and data freedom in the future. We will continue to enhance the localized user experience, strengthen world-class security and risk control systems, and further safeguard user and exchange assets.“

To celebrate its 7th anniversary with its global community, BitMart’s “7 YEARS S7RONG” anniversary campaign will feature various offline celebrations worldwide. Additionally, an online event with a 770,000 USDT prize pool has been launched. As the world enters a new era of economic innovation and market transformation, BitMart remains committed to building a global crypto ecosystem and advancing the development of a diverse metaverse infrastructure, empowering users to create a free and sustainable financial future.

