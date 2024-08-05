Skip to content
BitMart Research Releases “AI Agents: 2024 Status and 2025 Outlook” Report

Mahe, Seychelles, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart Research, the research arm of BitMart Exchange, has unveiled its latest report, “AI Agents: 2024 Status and 2025 Outlook,” highlighting the evolution of AI Agents from tools to collaborative multi-agent ecosystems. The report explores their immense potential in blockchain, DeFi, and DAO applications.

The report emphasizes 2025 as a pivotal year for AI Agent breakthroughs, driven by technology advancements enabling diverse, real-world applications. By integrating with blockchain, AI Agents will enhance user experiences, streamline operations, and improve the efficiency of smart contracts, fund management, and governance in decentralized organizations. Looking ahead, AI Agents are set to become essential Web3 infrastructure, driving innovation and enriching decentralized ecosystems.

Click here to read the full report: https://medium.com/@BitMartResearch/ai-agent-current-status-in-2024-and-outlook-for-2025-9b9f8492d9db.

About BitMart
BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,600+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.


