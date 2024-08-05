Blue Diamond Resorts Cuts Check-In Times by 50% with New Online Pre Check-In Feature

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Diamond Resorts is revolutionizing the all-inclusive industry with its latest innovation: Online Pre Check-In: Fast Track Your Vacation. Now available at Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, this feature slashes check-in times by up to 50%, meaning guests can dive into relaxation faster than ever before. Designed to deliver a seamless, stress-free arrival, this tool ensures every guest’s journey begins with ease, setting the tone for an unforgettable getaway from the moment they step foot on the property.

“Today’s travelers are increasingly seeking simpler, more efficient processes, and this is especially true in the all-inclusive sector, where the demand for seamless experiences continues to rise. The launch of this new feature addresses this need by streamlining the check-in process and cutting wait times by half,” said Daniel Lozano, Senior VP of Operations for Blue Diamond Resorts. “As we continue to evolve with the changing expectations of our guests, this innovation is part of our commitment to providing elevated service and ensuring every moment of the vacation is enjoyable.”

With the Online Pre Check-In, guests can start the registration process in advance, ensuring a smooth and expedited check-in experience upon arrival. By visiting either www.royaltonresorts.com or www.planethollywoodhotels.com and following a few simple steps—entering their details, uploading required documents, and submitting the information—guests are all set before they even leave home. Upon arrival, those who have completed the process will have access to an exclusive fast-track lane, where their documents are swiftly validated, allowing them to check-in faster and jump straight into vacation mode.

Powered by secure, advanced hospitality technology, this new tool significantly improves efficiency, ensuring a smoother start to every stay. It not only enhances the guest experience but also allows travelers to begin enjoying the resort’s world-class amenities—from pristine beaches and pools to gourmet dining, luxurious spas, and unique entertainment offerings—without unnecessary delays.

Blue Diamond Resorts continues to elevate the all-inclusive experience, and the introduction of the Online Pre Check-In reflects their commitment to making every moment of the vacation count. For more information, visit royaltonresorts.com and planethollywoodhotels.com.

