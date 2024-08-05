Blueprint Enterprises Launches to Invest In and Accelerate the Growth of Canadian Companies

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Blueprint Enterprises (“Blueprint”), a family-backed holding company dedicated to acquiring and growing exceptional Canadian businesses, launched today.

Blueprint plans to make majority investments in established Canadian businesses with a long-term ownership horizon. As experienced operators and investors, the Blueprint team will provide capital, operating expertise, and strategic resources to these companies to accelerate growth.

Damian Creber, Blueprint’s CEO and Co-Founder, stated, “We want to see more Canadian companies on the global stage and believe we can help them achieve that exciting mission through our differentiated partnership approach. Uniquely, Blueprint’s preferred ownership period is forever which allows us to meaningfully invest for the future while providing a long-term home for wonderful Canadian companies.”

David Mowat, Blueprint’s President and Co-Founder, adds, “Having most recently operated a large business in the U.S., I am excited to return to my Canadian roots and apply my experience at home. Blueprint is designed with an appreciation for the uniqueness of each company – whether an owner wants to continue with the business or transition immediately, we have the capability to facilitate that while protecting their legacy.”

Blueprint is launching with an Advisory Board of highly accomplished founders, operators, and investors who will provide support to both Blueprint and its companies. Yen Liow, Chairman of Blueprint’s Advisory Board, says, “As an investor across both public and private markets for 30 years, I believe the opportunity that Blueprint is pursuing is incredibly exciting. Damian and David, alongside their team and the Blueprint Advisory Board, are well-equipped to help Canadian business owners realize the full potential of their companies.”

Blueprint can make investments up to $100 million and will consider any form of majority investment, including growth partnership, succession planning, or owner transition.

About Blueprint Enterprises

Blueprint Enterprises is a family-backed holding company dedicated to acquiring and growing exceptional Canadian businesses. We are hands-on partners: investing our capital, time, expertise, and resources to accelerate growth in our companies while preserving each of their unique legacies. Our focus is on multi-decade growth, our preferred ownership period is forever, and we can make investments up to $100 million. For more information, visit: www.blueprintenterprises.com.



