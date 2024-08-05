Bocana Resources Corp. Announces Cancelation and Reissuance of Stock Option Grants

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV: BOCA) (Frankfurt: VC1) (the “Company“) has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that the previously issued grant of 2,400,000 stock options to directors and officers on May 24, 2024, were issued outside of the proper timeline for the Company’s Stock-Based Compensation Plan to be effective. Therefore, the Company is canceling the previously issued stock options of May 24, 2024, and reissuing them with the same terms as previously issued.

Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for $0.10 on the following terms:

Number of Expiry date Vesting date stock options May 24, 2029 May 24, 2024 1,800,000 June 30, 2029 June 30, 2024 300,000 September 30, 2029 September 30, 2024 150,000 December 31, 2029 December 31, 2024 150,000 2,400,000

About Bocana Resources Corp.

Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in South America. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located at the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia, as awarded by Comibol.

Contact Information

For more information on Bocana, visit https://bocanaresources.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Timothy J. Turner – Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The TSX Venture Exchange has reviewed and approved the accuracy of this news release.

The Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



