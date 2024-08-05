Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Bocana Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Bocana Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV: BOCA) (Frankfurt: VC1) (the “Company“) announces that it granted 1,800,000 stock options to directors and officers, with each stock option entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for $0.10 on the following terms:

Expiry date Vesting date Number of
stock options
January 30, 2030 January 30, 2025 1,200,000
March 31, 2030 March 31, 2025 150,000
June 30, 2030 June 30, 2025 150,000
September 30, 2030 September 30, 2025 150,000
December 31, 2030 December 31, 2025 150,000
    1,800,000
 

About Bocana Resources Corp.

Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located at the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia as awarded by Comibol.

Contact Information
For more information on Bocana, visit: https://bocanaresources.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:
Timothy J. Turner – Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

The Smurf Experience – A 13,000-Square-Foot Family Attraction – Sets its U.S. Debut for Early 2025
Miata Metals Highlights Puma Target Drilling Plan on Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname
Western Metallica Commences Drilling at Luz Maria Copper Porphyry Prospect
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.