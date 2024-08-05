Bolo Program Puts Violent Quebec Drug Trade in Its Aim With Unprecedented Rewards and New List of Canada’s Top 25 Most Wanted Fugitives

MONTREAL, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent ongoing drug conflict now top Bolo Program’s list of Canada’s Top 25 most wanted fugitives, with rewards of up to $250,000 offered in connection to each of their arrests.

At a news conference held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Bolo’s newest number one suspect was revealed to be Dave “Pik” Turmel, alleged head of Blood Family Mafia, or BFM. A reward of up to $250,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Turmel is wanted for substance trafficking, conspiracy, and assault with a weapon by the Quebec City Police Service.

“Dave Turmel and BFM are willing to do anything to take control of drug trafficking, not only in Quebec City, but throughout eastern Quebec,” said Denis Turcotte, Quebec City Police Service Chief. “Dave Turmel, wherever you are, it’s not too late to turn yourself in. If you don’t, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will make sure you face justice.”

An identical reward was renewed for alleged drug trafficker All Boivin, who remains the number two suspect on Bolo’s Top 25 list. Boivin is wanted by the Sûreté du Québec, who hosted Wednesday’s news conference. An additional eight rewards of up to $50,000 each were also announced for suspects included in Bolo’s Top 25 list.

“The timing of this Bolo Top 25 Update is very appropriate for Quebec’s police services because the new list prominently features two individuals who have been at the centre of recent violent events in our province: Dave Turmel and All Boivin,” mentioned Johanne Beausoleil, Sûreté du Québec Chief. “We are noticing a shift in Quebec’s organized crime, marked by conflict and violent incidents to gain control of drug trade territories. Such violence is not tolerated in Quebec.”

Since the last iteration of Bolo’s Top 25 list was unveiled in April 2024, seven arrests have been announced in connection with the most-wanted campaign.

“All Bolo rewards are offered for any information leading to the arrests of the suspects, period,” said Max Langlois, Bolo Program Executive Director. “The eventual conviction of these accused has nothing to do with our rewards. If your tip is successful, our priority will be to get you the money you deserve as soon as possible, like we’ve done several times over the past seven years.”

Langlois was joined by dozens of police officers from some 15 law enforcement agencies across the country. The news conference featured life-sized cutouts of each wanted fugitive, along with Bolo-themed “Advent calendars” featuring the 25 wanted fugitives. As of Wednesday, December 4, all Top 25 suspects can be viewed on the Bolo Program website in motion, thanks to AI-generated images that will make them more identifiable in public.

“Since 2018, Bolo Program has encouraged Quebecers and Canadians to be on the lookout for the country’s most wanted fugitives, with the aim of making our communities safer,” Langlois said. “Thanks to our Top 25 amplification campaigns, including outdoor and digital advertising, our innovative concepts and our major awards, 30 of the 70 fugitive cases in which Bolo has intervened over the years have resulted in arrests.”

Top 25 List

Dave “Pik” Turmel

Wanted by Quebec City Police Service for Drug Trafficking & Conspiracy

Reward up to $250,000 All Boivin

Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Drug Trafficking

Reward up to $250,000 Rabih Alkhalil

Wanted by RCMP for Murder & Being Unlawfully at Large

Reward up to $50,000 Adrian Walker

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Phillip Grant

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Dylan Denis

Wanted by Montreal Police Department for Murder Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone

Wanted by York Regional Police for Murder Gibriil Bakal

Wanted by Ottawa Police Service for Murder Reshaun Cote

Wanted by Regina Police Service for Murder Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron

Wanted by Saskatoon Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Mohamed Shire

Wanted by Ottawa Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Yusuf Ali

Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Attempted Murder Cristian Cuxum

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Daniel “Juma” Atem

Wanted by Regina Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Dharam Dhaliwal

Wanted by Peel Regional Police for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Leron John

Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Firearms Offences Kamar Cunningham

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Firearms Trafficking

Reward up to $50,000 Danick Miguel Bourgeois

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder Saed Osman

Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Murder Yasir Mohamed

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Mohammed Abdullahi

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Talal Amer

Wanted by Calgary Police Service for Manslaughter Kiarash Parzham

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Jabreel Elmi

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Youcef Bouras

Wanted by Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil for Murder

For information on each case, visit boloprogram.org.

