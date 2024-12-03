Brain Cancer Canada, a leading advocate in the fight against brain cancer, is proud to award a $100,000 research grant to one of Canada’s top neuropathologists to support research on one of the deadliest pediatric brain cancers

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brain Cancer Canada is pleased to announce a $100,000 pediatric research grant awarded to Dr. Cynthia Hawkins, neuropathologist-scientist, and her team at the Hospital for Sick Children targeting Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma/Diffuse Midline Glioma, a highly aggressive type of brain tumour that primarily occurs in children, with a survival rate of less than 1%.

The project, “Synthetic Peptides Targeting METTL13 as a Novel Therapeutic for Diffuse Midline Glioma”, aims to develop new chemical moieties capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier (BBB), which remains a significant challenge in treating these types of tumours. Hawkins and her team believe that synthetic peptides designed to inhibit METTL13 can significantly reduce its methylation activity on EEF1A1, thereby impeding the synthesis of proteins essential for oncogenesis in DIPG/DMG. By targeting this specific enzymatic interaction, these peptides will disrupt the downstream onco-proteomic pathways, leading to reduced DIPG/DMG cell growth and viability.

Dr. Hawkins describes the project aims and support from BCC, “DIPG/DMG is a devastating disease and the #1 cause of cancer-related death in children. For over 15 years our lab has been dedicated to understanding what drives DIPG/DMG and using this information to test new potential therapies. Through new technology that allowed us to look for how proteins are modified in DIPG/DMG cells, we uncovered a new pathway that these cells rely on to survive. With help from Brain Cancer Canada, and community driven fundraisers, notably Kayge Fighters Foundation, the DIPG community, and a Brain Cancer Canada donation match, we will test novel peptides for their ability to interrupt this pathway and kill DIPG/DMG cells. We truly appreciate the tremendous fundraising efforts that go into supporting our, and the brain tumour research community’s work, and the confidence that the DIPG/DMG community has placed in us. We couldn’t do this work without their support.”

The DIPG community—patients, caregivers, families, and friends, along with BCC donors have been instrumental in raising awareness and funds for this devastating disease and are the reason why this grant is possible. Brain Cancer Canada extends special thanks to the Kayge Fighters Against DIPG Foundation, whose generous contribution helped us achieve our $100,000 fundraising goal in BCC’s 2023 “No Child Should Have 1 Year to Live” holiday campaign.

Paul and Mandy Fowler lost their son Kayge in 2019. They share, “We chose to partner with Brain Cancer Canada to maximize the impact these funds could have in the fight against DIPG. We feel blessed to have found such caring charitable partners, who share our passion for progress in the war against the disease that stole our precious Little Bear. We are thrilled to be able to make this donation in honour of our boy, Kayge Gerald Scott Fowler.”

“DIPG/DMG families are in urgent need for effective and precisely targeted treatment options for their children. Too many parents have already lost their children to this insidious cancer in part due to a lack of available scientific progress. Dr. Hawkins and her team are at the forefront of changing this by advancing our understanding of these lethal brain cancers,” said Angela Scalisi, Brain Cancer Canada Chair. “Investing in brain cancer research is not only essential, it serves as the cornerstone of hope, illuminating the path toward innovative treatments, and paving the way for a brighter future for patients and families impacted by this devastating disease.”

For more details about this ground-breaking research initiative and other efforts by Brain Cancer Canada, please contact [email protected] .

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to supporting individuals diagnosed with malignant brain tumors. Through funding innovative research, neurosurgical technology, and advocating for increased options for treatments, Brain Cancer Canada aims to improve survival rates and the quality of life for patients, while providing essential support to their families.

This funding reflects our unwavering commitment to support research in pediatric brain cancer, addressing an inequity in funding and pursuing unmet need.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

If you wish to make a donation to Brain Cancer Canada, please visit: https://braincancercanada.ca/donate/

1-855-375-1381

#DIPG #DMG #BrainCancerCanada #TheHospitalForSickChilden #SickKids #DrHawkins

#KaygeFighters #PediatricCancerResearch



CBJ Newsmakers