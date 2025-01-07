Brixton Metals Provides Results from Ivanhoe Electric’s 2024 Drilling at the Hog Heaven Project, Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce exploration results provided by operator Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (“Ivanhoe Electric”) (NYSE American: IE; TSX: IE), on the Hog Heaven Project. The road-accessible project is located in Flathead County, 50 miles southwest of the town of Kalispell, northwestern Montana, USA. Highlights below are sourced and further defined by Ivanhoe Electric’s press release dated January 6, 2025.

Highlights

Exploration drilling at the Hog Heaven Project in Montana included approximately 14,000 meters in eleven drill holes (Figure 1).

Exploration drilling in the Battle Butte Area at the Hog Heaven Project intersected a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system within a large, deep Typhoon™-identified anomaly.

Exploration drilling in the Flathead Mine area included drill holes HHD-012 through to HHD-016, which intersected broad intervals of epithermal-type low-grade precious metals-bearing polymetallic sulphide mineralization hosted in veins, breccia matrix fill, and disseminations.

Ivanhoe Electric has leased a further 4,925 acres of private surface and mineral rights from a private owner, consolidating the district and providing additional access to areas prospective for porphyry systems.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary R. Thompson, stated, “Drilling at the Hog Heaven Project continues to deliver highly encouraging copper-gold results. The multiple phases of porphyry at the Battle Butte Area are typical in these types of mineralizing systems and key next steps would be to isolate the high-grade copper-gold porphyry phase.”

Initial drilling at the Battle Butte Area, HHD-017 through to HHD-022, has intersected a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system (“Battle Butte Porphyry”) associated with a large, 1,500 meters by 1,000 meters Typhoon™ conductivity anomaly at 1,200 meters depth (Figure 2). Mineralization is related to a series of variably mineralized and altered porphyry intrusives and hydrothermal breccias hosting gold-bearing copper, iron, and molybdenum sulphides as breccia matrix, sheeted to stockwork veining and as disseminations.

Hole HHD-018: returned 286.0m of 0.14% copper, 0.14 g/t gold, 0.01% molybdenum, and 1.70 g/t of silver from 947.0m depth. Including 97.9m of 0.21% copper, 0.20 g/t gold, 0.01% molybdenum and 2.79 g/t silver from 947.0m.



Hole HHD-019 returned 680.0m of 0.09% copper, 0.06 g/t gold, 0.02% molybdenum, and 0.96 g/t silver from 1,172.0m depth.

Five drill holes intersecting the Battle Butte Porphyry demonstrate a porphyry system believed to be starting at approximately 900 meters depth, with a vertical thickness of 800 meters, at least 600 meters by 400 meters in lateral dimension, and open to the east and northeast. Initial assay results show broad intervals of low-grade mineralization with a gold-to-copper ratio near one-to-one. Narrower but higher-grade sub-intervals are associated with the presence of the higher-grade copper sulphide mineral bornite (approximately 63% copper by weight), where the gold-to-copper ratio starts to increase.

Current evidence suggests that the Battle Butte Porphyry system is open to the east and north, where the Typhoon™ anomaly remains untested at depth. Exploration in 2025 will continue to test the Battle Butte Porphyry, searching for higher-grade copper-gold zones and the presence of additional porphyry centers across the project.

Figure 1. Plan view map of the Hog Heaven Project showing drill holes and their traces from the 2024 exploration program, newly leased land, and the location of cross-section A to A’.

Figure 2. Cross-section A to A’ at the Hog Heaven Project, looking northeast, of drilling at the Battle Butte Porphyry, showing Typhoon™ conductivity (left), drill holes, assay results, and simplified geology and alteration (right).

Table 1. Highlighted new epithermal-type drill intercepts from the Battle Butte Area at the Hog Heaven Project.

Drill Hole Location From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) CuEq % Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % HHD-017 Battle Butte

Porphyry 755.49 765.00 9.51 2.17 127.43 0.12 0.45 0.84 1.11

The following long-term metal prices were used: $3.80/lb Cu, $1,707/oz Au, $22.42/oz Ag, $0.93/lb Pb, and $1.19/lb Zn.

The specific formula used to report CuEq (%) is Cu% + ((0.655) * Au(g/t)) + ((0.009) * Ag(g/t)) + (0.245) * Pb (%)) + ((0.313) * Zn (%)).

Flat recoveries of 100% were used for metal equivalency calculations.

Intervals were derived on a CuEq basis with a cutoff of 0.1% CuEq.

Maximum internal dilution of 5 meters was applied.

Copper assays were capped at 10% for interval calculations.

These are not true widths.

Table 2. Highlighted new porphyry-type drill intercepts from the Battle Butte Area at the Hog Heaven Project.

Drill Hole Location From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) CuEq

(%) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) HHD-018 Battle

Butte

Porphyry 947.00 1233.00 286.00 0.29 0.14 0.14 0.01 1.70 Including 947.00 1044.85 97.85 0.40 0.21 0.20 0.01 2.79 HHD-019 Battle

Butte

Porphyry 1172.00 1852.00 680.00 0.20 0.09 0.06 0.02 0.96

The following long-term metal prices were used: $3.80/lb Cu, $1,707/oz Au, $22.42/oz Ag, and $16.00/lb Mo.

The specific formula used to report CuEq (%) is Cu % + ((0.655) * Au(g/t)) + ((0.009) * Ag(g/t)) + ((4.211) * Mo (%)).

Flat recoveries of 100% were used for metal equivalency calculations.

Intervals were derived on a CuEq basis with a cutoff of 0.10% CuEq.

Maximum internal dilution of 5 meters was applied for drill holes HHD-018 and HHD-019.

Copper assays were capped at 10% for interval calculations.

These are not true widths.

Quality Assurance and Quality control

Ivanhoe Electric employs industry standard QA/QC and data verification protocols. The diamond drill holes were completed using PQ and HQ diameters. The drill core was cut lengthwise into halves using a diamond-bladed saw, with one-half used for the assay sample and the other half retained in core boxes and archived at site. Pulps and rejects are also stored on site for archival purposes. Mineralized zones were generally sampled at 2m intervals. Each core sample was placed into a bag with a unique numbered sample identification tag. Quality control samples were inserted between core samples using the same numbering sequence. Then samples were grouped into batches for shipping and laboratory submissions. Chain of custody records are maintained for sample shipments and the custody is transferred from Ivanhoe Electric expeditor to the laboratory upon delivery.

Samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories in Twin Falls, Idaho, for sample preparation and analysis. Samples were analyzed using customary four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. A standard gold fire assay package was used to analyze gold. Silver content was assessed using either HCl leach and ICP-AES finish or fire assay with gravimetric finish depending on silver concentrations. ALS Minerals Twin Falls is an independent laboratory certified under ISO 9001:2008 and accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2005 by the Standards Council of Canada.

The Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold project is an advanced-stage exploration project, which historically produced high-grade silver, gold, and copper. Between 1913 and 1975, Anaconda Copper Mining and lessees produced 6.7Moz Ag, 3,000 oz Au, 23M lbs of lead, and 0.6M lbs copper from 0.23Mt of direct-ship ore, grading 29 opt silver. The road-accessible property is located in Flathead County, 50 miles southwest of the town of Kalispell, northwestern Montana, USA.

Ivanhoe Electric and Brixton entered into an earn-in agreement in 2021. Under the earn-in agreement, Ivanhoe Electric may earn up to a 75% interest in the Hog Heaven Project by making cash payments totaling USD$4.5 million ($2.5 million paid to date) and incurring an aggregate of USD$40 million in exploration expenditures by 2032.

For additional Hog Heaven Projects details, click here: https://brixtonmetals.com/hog-heaven/

Table 3. Hog Heaven Project Drill Collar information.

DRILL HOLE STATUS DEPTH (m) AZIMUTH (°) DIP (°) EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION (m) HHD-001 COMPLETE 580.34 275 -50 678352 5309703 1200 HHD-002 COMPLETE 1001.50 270 70 678317 5309025 1151 HHD-003 COMPLETE 1248.76 65 -85 679760 5309704 1067 HHD-004 COMPLETE 1316.13 305 -55 680093 5308712 1027 HHD-005 COMPLETE 1248.76 185 -80 680725 5310624 1250 HHD-006 COMPLETE 773.58 340 -61 680748 5310254 1210 HHD-007 COMPLETE 824.79 210 -75 680727 5310624 1255 HHD-008 COMPLETE 735.18 0 -60 680752 5310259 1226 HHD-009 COMPLETE 785.47 100 -77 680533 5310551 1206 HHD-010 COMPLETE 1212.49 120 -70 680364 5310565 1214 HHD-011 COMPLETE 633.37 70 -65 680360 5310574 1213 HHD-012 COMPLETE 544.37 285 -75 680458 5310455 1181 HHD-013 COMPLETE 1157.63 240 -70 679768 5310382 1111 HHD-014 COMPLETE 864.72 220 -60 680273 5310468 1192 HHD-015 COMPLETE 594.06 250 -60 680273 5310468 1192 HHD-016 COMPLETE 1343.80 305 -80 680372 5310370 1169 HHD-017 COMPLETE 1394.60 310 -75 679466 5309311 1077 HHD-018 COMPLETE 1488.89 30 -85 679466 5309311 1077 HHD-019 COMPLETE 1852.54 215 -85 679564 5309388 1058 HHD-020 COMPLETE 1571.95 290 -74 679775 5309496 1078 HHD-021 COMPLETE 1441.09 220 -77 679704 5309273 1079 HHD-022 RESULTS PENDING 1753.70 32 -75 679489 5309066 1056

Qualified Person

Disclosures of a scientific or technical nature included in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and technical data underlying the information, have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Shawn Vandekerkhove, P.Geo. of whom is a Qualified Person as defined by Regulation S-K, Subpart 1300 promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Vandekerkhove is an employee of Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

Corporate Update

Effective January 6, 2025, Christina Anstey has ceased to act as the Company’s VP Exploration. We wish to thank Christina for her service to the Company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Senior Manager, Investor Relations. email: [email protected] or call: 604-630-9707

