Bruce Langstaff Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Common Shares of Copland Road Capital Corporation

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bruce Langstaff (“Langstaff”), the Executive Chairman of Copland Road Capital Corporation (“Copland Road” or the Issuer”) today filed an Early Warning Report (“EWR”) on Form 62-103F1 pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 (Early Warning System and Related take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues) reporting the acquisition of 295,000 common shares (“Shares”) in the capital of Copland Road through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange at a price of CAD $0.18 per Share for aggregate consideration of CAD $53,100 (the “Transaction”).

Prior to the Transaction, Langstaff exercised control or direction over 1,205,500 Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 10.82% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Upon completion of the Transaction, Langstaff exercises control or direction over 1,500,500 Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 13.47% of the outstanding Shares.

Langstaff acquired the Shares for investment purposes. Langstaff reserves the right to acquire further Shares, or dispose of some or all of the Shares, in the future, in each case either through the open market or through private transactions, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

For further information regarding the Transaction, please see the EWR. A copy of the EWR is available on SEDAR+ or by emailing Langstaff at [email protected].

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

Bruce Langstaff

Copland Road Capital Corporation

[email protected]



