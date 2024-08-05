Bunker Hill Mining Receives Fourth Tranche from Sprott Standby Facility

KELLOGG, Idaho, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BNKR |OTCQB: BHLL) announces it has received the final tranche, in the amount of US$6 million under the senior secured credit facility (the “Standby Facility”) with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. (“Sprott Streaming”), pursuant to which Sprott Streaming has already advanced US$15 million and has agreed to advance up to an aggregate of US$21 million under the Standby Facility, to fund development costs of the Company’s Bunker Hill Mine located in Kellogg, Idaho subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

Sam Ash, President, CEO and Director, stated, “We are making steady progress in our strategic financing discussions and continue to advance the Bunker Hill Mine restart with Sprott Streaming’s crucial and consistent support. All parties are excited by the ability of this investment to create new American mining jobs, thereby helping to increase the reliable supply of American metal at this critical time. Although it should be noted that the time taken to conclude any financing deal will likely push the start of commercial operations into H2 2025.”

Figure 1: Progress since September 2024 at the rear of the processing facility, ore silo, and motor control center

UNLEASHING AMERICAN ENERGY EXECUTIVE ORDER

Our progress coincides with the announcement by the new Federal administration of an enhanced focus on critical minerals, including Zinc. On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued the “Unleashing American Energy” Executive Order, which included (i) several urgent critical mineral and rare earth directives, including the immediate review of all agency actions that potentially burden the development of domestic energy resources with particular attention to critical minerals; (ii) directing the Secretary of Energy to ensure that critical mineral projects, including the processing of critical minerals, receive consideration for Federal support; (iii) directing the Secretary of Defense to consider the needs of the U.S. in supplying and maintaining the National Defense Stockpile to provide a robust supply of critical minerals; and (iv) establishing the U.S. position as the leading producer and processor of rare earth minerals, which will create jobs and prosperity at home, strengthen supply chains for the U.S. and its allies, and reduce the global influence of malign and adversarial states.

US EXIM BANK UPDATE

In parallel with the ongoing financing discussions with its strategic partners, the Company is also advancing its application for US EXIM Bank financing. Following the issue of the letter of intent in October 2024 to provide US$150 Million in debt finance and a meeting with US EXIM staff in Washington DC last month, the Company has been invited to present its formal application in March 2025. Should it be successful, these funds are intended to be used to expand and optimize production, increase the life of mine, and retire certain high-cost elements of existing debt finance, thereby strengthening the balance sheet. An emerging partnership that strengthens US critical metal supply chains and creates more US employment at a time of intense global competition.

RESOURCE AND RESERVES UPDATE

The Company remains on track to issue an updated mineral estimate in Q1 2025 before PDAC, with a full report expected to be published in April 2025.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing our historic mining asset: the renowned zinc, lead, and silver deposit in northern Idaho’s prolific Coeur d’Alene mining district. This strategic initiative aims to breathe new life into a once-productive mine, leveraging modern exploration techniques and sustainable development practices to unlock the potential of this mineral-rich region. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. aims to maximize shareholder value while responsibly harnessing the mineral wealth in the Silver Valley mining district by concentrating our efforts on this single, high-potential asset. Information about the Company is available on its website, www. bunkerhillmining .com, or within the SEDAR + and EDGAR databases.

