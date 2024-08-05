Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer  

ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) announces that its Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Chester Goodburn, will step down from his role on 24 March 2025, following the publication of Caledonia’s financial results for the year to December 31, 2024. He will be succeeded, with immediate effect, by Ross Jerrard, subject to satisfaction of standard checks.

Mr Goodburn has served as Caledonia’s CFO since July 1, 2022, prior to which he had been Caledonia’s Group Financial Manager and Chief Information Officer. Mr Goodburn will be retained on a consultancy basis for a brief period to ensure an orderly transition.

Mr Jerrard, aged 50, brings extensive experience in financial leadership, having been the CFO of Centamin plc from April 2016 until its acquisition by AngloGold Ashanti Plc in November 2024 for a deal value of $2.5 billion. Centamin was a former FTSE-250 dual-listed (London and Canada) mining company with operations in Egypt and West Africa. Centamin’s flagship asset was the Sukari gold mine in Eqypt which is one of the world’s largest gold mines producing 450,000 ounces of gold per annum. Mr Jerrard is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.

Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Chester has made a substantial contribution to Caledonia’s growth since he joined us in 2014, the last two-and-a-half years as CFO. Along with the board and his colleagues, I thank him for his time at Caledonia and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

“I am pleased to welcome Ross to Caledonia. He brings a depth and breadth of experience which will be invaluable to Caledonia as we advance our strategy to become a mid-tier, Zimbabwe-focussed gold producer.”

