Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Director

ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) announces that on December 6, 2024 Mr Mark Learmonth, a Director and the CEO of the Company, purchased 2,047 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.30.

Following this transaction, Mr Learmonth has an interest in 187,031 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.97% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		  
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
   
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie		  
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
   
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg		 Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
   
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent		  

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
   
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
   
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		 Tel: +263 77802131
   
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa		 Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr Mark Learmonth
2 Reason for the notification      
a) Position/status Director and CEO
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value
Identification code JE00BF0XVB15
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of securities
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)           Volume(s)
GBP8.30 2,047
d) Aggregated information  
 – Aggregated volume     n/a
 – Price  
e) Date of the transaction 6 December 2024
f) Place of the transaction AIM


