Calian Appoints New Regional Vice President of Defence for Europe, U.K. and NATO

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), announced today the appointment of Major-General (Ret.) Roch Pelletier to the role of Regional Vice President (RVP) Global Defence & Security. This newly created role addresses the growth of Calian’s defence business, driven by increased global military spending, geopolitical instability and the rising demand for advanced technologies. This appointment will advance Calian’s strategic business development, strengthen relationships with stakeholders, and provide operational support to drive growth and efficiencies within the region.

In his 36 years of service with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), Major-General Pelletier held senior command roles, including Commander of the Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre (CADTC) and the 5th Canadian Division. He also served as Director General of Intelligence, Operations, and Plans for the Canadian Joint Operations Command. During his military tenure he gained extensive expertise in national defence strategy, operational planning and international collaboration. He demonstrated an ability to navigate complex and challenging environments and deliver results.

“Major-General Pelletier’s role underscores our commitment to growing our European and U.K. footprint and strengthening our support for NATO customers with mission-critical solutions,” said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. “His record of leadership, deep understanding of defence and global security challenges will be instrumental in advancing our mission and delivering future-proof solutions as we expand our services throughout Europe and the U.K.”

In the RVP role, Major-General Pelletier will expand and strengthen international collaborations in support of advancing Calian’s IT, cybersecurity and advanced training capabilities, addressing the growing demand for scalable solutions that enhance operational readiness and resilience in defence. This aligns with global priorities on defence modernization and collaboration across NATO allies to safeguard critical assets.

