Calibre Mining Responds to Condor Gold Announcement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) reports that it was referenced in a Condor Gold news release. Condor Gold initiated the sale process for their La India gold asset two years ago. During this time, Calibre acknowledges having engaged in discussions with Condor regarding the potential acquisition of the La India gold asset, which aligns well within Calibre’s Hub & Spoke operation. However, Calibre confirms that it is not currently in discussions with Condor, nor does it have an active offer. At this time, unless Condor is willing to reengage in meaningful discussions, Calibre does not envision completing an acquisition.

