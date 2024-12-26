Cambridge House International’s VRIC to be Held in Vancouver, BC, on January 19-20, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cambridge House International, a leader in producing North America’s largest resource conferences and Canada’s largest technology investment conference, will host the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (“VRIC”) on January 19-20, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC, Canada.

As the flagship event in the resource investing space, VRIC will bring together over 9,000 attendees, including CEOs, senior executives, savvy investors, and key decision-makers from the mining and commodities sectors. This comes at a crucial time as investors, market participants, and analysts navigate a rapidly changing economic landscape shaped by accelerating de-dollarization, political shifts, geopolitical tensions, the rise of emerging markets, and growing demand for strategic commodities amid the AI boom and global energy transition. The event highlights the beginning of a new super-cycle in commodities, driven by years of underinvestment in the mining and hard commodities sectors.

The event will feature over 120 keynote speakers, offering unique insights into macroeconomic trends, industrial conditions, investment strategies, and hedging tactics. Among the distinguished speakers are:

Dr. Pippa Malmgren, Economist, Author, and Strategic Advisor, C10 Labs

Robert Kiyosaki, Author and Investor

David Rosenberg, Founder and President, Rosenberg Research

Mark Moss, Host, Market Disruptors Podcast

Col. Douglas Macgregor (Retd.), Former Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense

Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist, QI Research

Grant Williams, Author, Publisher, and Host, The Grant Williams Podcast and Co-Founder of Real Vision Group

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference will be hosted by Jay Martin, President and CEO of Cambridge House International.

A full list of speakers is available at the following link: https://cambridgehouse.com/VRIC/speakers

The event will include a conference trade show, a One-on-One Deal Room, and a major media event, providing attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to network with thousands of investors. The exhibition will feature over 300 high-potential mining companies, including notable names like 55 North Mining Inc., Alaska Energy Metals, Banyan Gold Corp., Emperor Metals Inc., First Majestic Silver Corp., and KITCO News, among others.

Cambridge House representatives will be on hand to connect attendees with potential partners, explore investment opportunities, and facilitate pre-arranged 1-on-1 conversations and private presentations to unlock hidden value in emerging opportunities. With the commodities sector set for a prolonged bull run, VRIC provides a prime opportunity to position investments and portfolios for success in the years ahead.

Join us at VRIC to engage in world-class educational and networking experiences, forge new relationships, and participate in high-impact deal-making within the resource investing space.

To register and learn more about the event, please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

About Cambridge House International

At Cambridge House International, we believe in two simple philosophies: ideas are better when shared, and people are better when connected. For the past 25 years we have built on these ideals, producing flagship, must-attend events and providing industries with the platform for networking, education and investment discovery. We operate in several unique industries and currently produce North America’s largest resource conferences and Canada’s largest technology investment conference.

Our goal is simply connecting companies with capital.

General Inquiries:

Telephone

604-687-4151

Toll Free (US & Canada)

1-877-363-3356

Fax

604-687-4726

Email

[email protected]

