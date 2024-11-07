Canada’s 50 Most Investible Cleantech Companies Have Been Announced

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foresight Canada, the nation’s largest cleantech accelerator, has revealed this year’s Foresight 50 list , recognizing Canada’s 50 most investible cleantech ventures. The 2024 list features trailblazing companies across diverse sectors delivering solutions to urgent challenges including waste reduction, sustainable housing, emissions reduction, and food security.

According to the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) , Canada has fallen four spots since 2023 and now ranks 62nd globally in key climate battlegrounds like greenhouse gas reduction, renewable energy advancement and adoption, and overall energy consumption reduction. It is increasingly clear that Canada is struggling to keep up with other G7 countries in tackling climate change. But, there is hope. Cleantech investment in Canada held steady in 2023, with $1.1B invested —underscoring the sector’s resilience amidst global economic challenges. Securing early-stage funding remains crucial for cleantech ventures to scale and succeed. Building a strong, prosperous future economy driven by sustainability starts with investing in innovation—Canadian innovation. This year’s Foresight 50 honourees exemplify the potential for progress, indicating that while there is much work to be done, a clear path forward exists.

The Foresight 50 Showcase addresses critical funding gaps by connecting cleantech innovators with climate-focused investors and champions. Foresight 50’s panel of judges, composed of leading cleantech investors, selected this year’s 50 ventures based on their investability, potential economic and job growth impact, leadership team, environmental impact, and probability of success. The 2024 list includes founders and leaders from across Canada with diverse backgrounds and companies spanning the spectrum of early stage capital raises—from Seed to Series A, B, and beyond.

The announcement of the 2024 Foresight 50 honourees, held in Vancouver on November 6, featured one-minute pitches from each of the exceptional ventures, and invited investors to meet these rising stars one-on-one to explore deal opportunities.

Foresight 50 is an annual program run by Foresight Canada. This year’s Foresight 50 was supported by Gowling WLG, Pink Flag Marketing, BackStretch Recruitment Group, Latitude Cleantech Search, and Carbon Life Media, with funding from NRC IRAP.

Quotes

“Congratulations to all the 2024 Foresight 50 honourees! Your groundbreaking work in cleantech is driving innovation and playing a crucial role in building a productive, sustainable future. By tackling some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges, you set the stage for a clean, prosperous economy where industry and innovation work in tandem. Our goal is always to connect innovation with customers and capital. We hope that supporting your efforts to scale mobilizes a lasting impact—driving the widespread adoption of essential technologies, fostering job creation, and solidifying Canada’s position as a global leader in the shift to a net zero future.” — Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

“Investing in cleantech is essential for Canadian industries to remain competitive in a global market driven by sustainability. By adopting cleaner technologies, businesses not only reduce their environmental impact but also position themselves at the forefront of innovation, creating a more resilient and prosperous future for all. Congratulations to all the 2024 Foresight 50 honourees—your leadership is paving the way, and we wish you continued success as you drive this vital transformation forward.” — Brittany Goldhawke, Director of AfA and Investor Relations, Foresight Canada

Meet the 2024 Foresight 50 honourees.

About Foresight Canada

​​Foresight Canada is helping the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada’s largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95d23852-9514-4ca9-a6c2-8ed097ff1572



CBJ Newsmakers