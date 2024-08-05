Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame Welcomes Federal Funding Support to Preserve and Celebrate Canada’s Sporting Legacy

CALGARY, Alberta, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is proud to welcome new federal funding to support the preservation and celebration of Canada’s rich sporting history. This investment will enhance opportunities to share inspiring stories of Canada’s remarkable athletes, ensuring their legacies continue to motivate and inspire future generations.

As part of the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the federal government has allocated funding to enhance and expand Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame’s programming and operations. These investments will provide Canadians with greater opportunity to engage with the achievements and impact of Canada’s sporting heroes, learn about Canada’s athletic excellence, and experience the unifying power of sport.

“We are deeply grateful for this investment and thrilled to continue working with the federal government to inspire and unite Canadians,” said President and CEO of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, Cheryl Bernard. “We’re not just preserving history—we’re bringing it to life through digital exhibits, engaging storytelling, and public nominations for the Order of Sport, celebrating sport as a powerful force for inclusion, leadership, and national pride.”

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, located in Calgary, is dedicated to celebrating the athletes, builders, and trailblazers who have shaped Canada’s sporting legacy. This funding will bring their stories to life in innovative ways, ensuring their impact continues to inspire generations to come.

About Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is a registered charitable organization and has been a vital cultural institution in Canada for 70 years. As Canada’s only national museum of sport, the organization’s mandate is to celebrate Canada’s sports heroes who have reached the pinnacle of their careers and are going ‘beyond the win’ and making monumental contributions to our society. Through three guiding pillars: curation, education and recognition, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame reminds Canadians why sport matters.

For more information about Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, please visit www.sportshall.ca, www.orderofsport.ca or www.beyondthewin.ca .

For media inquiries:

Ruth Cowan

Stakeholder Engagement / Executive Assistant

Phone: 403.776.1083

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers