Canadian Council for Indigenous Business and Schulich ExecEd Launch Mini-MBA Program to Empower Indigenous Business Leaders

Toronto, ON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Schulich ExecEd and Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) are proud to announce the launch of the inaugural cohort for the Schulich Mini-MBA for Indigenous Leaders. This program is designed to empower Indigenous business professionals by enhancing their leadership capabilities and equipping them with practical business solutions.

The Mini-MBA curriculum integrates practical skills and knowledge from industry experts, incorporating perspectives from the business community alongside the latest academic research, enriched with insights from esteemed Indigenous guest speakers. A key component of the program is the Capstone project, where participants apply their acquired knowledge to real-world business challenges. The program culminates with participants presenting their Capstone solutions to a panel of senior leaders, fostering opportunities for networking and mentorship.

“This program is a powerful step forward in equipping Indigenous business professionals with the skills and connections to drive meaningful change,” said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of CCIB. “CCIB is proud to partner with Schulich ExecEd to create new opportunities that support the growth and success of Indigenous leaders in business.”

“At Schulich ExecEd, we are committed to designing learning experiences that create real-world impact,” shares Rami Mayer, Executive Director at Schulich ExecEd. “Our partnership with CCIB empowers Indigenous leaders with the confidence, skills, and networks to shape the future of their communities and industries. By blending academic excellence with Indigenous business perspectives, we’re opening new doors, accelerating careers, and fostering meaningful growth for Indigenous entrepreneurs to support the Canadian economy.”

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors including CCIB, Scotiabank, Barry, and Laurie Green, WSP, and Munsee Delaware Nation, ten participants will have the opportunity to gain the confidence, skills, and perspectives necessary to attain better roles, launch new ventures, and lead their teams to new heights.

The program features distinguished guest speakers and facilitators, including Chief Ted Williams. Graduates will receive a Mini-MBA certificate along with a verified digital credential from Canada’s top-ranked business school.

For more information about the Schulich Mini-MBA for Indigenous Leaders, please visit https://execed.schulich.yorku.ca/program/ccib-mini-mba-for-indigenous-leaders/.

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business:

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.

