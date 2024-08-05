Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2024 was $66.42 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 20.9% and 33.5%, respectively. These compare with the 18.2% and 32.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2024, the leverage represented 14.4% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 16.6% at October 31, 2023.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2024 was $39.75, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 16.8% and 25.3%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2024 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|24.0
|%
|Industrials
|22.7
|%
|Financials
|13.3
|%
|Materials
|12.4
|%
|Energy
|12.3
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.6
|%
|Real Estate
|4.2
|%
|Communication Services
|1.0
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.5
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 39.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2024 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|7.6
|%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.1
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.9
|%
|Apple Inc.
|3.8
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.7
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.6
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.4
|%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.3
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.1
|%
|Dollarama Inc.
|2.8
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca