Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2024 was $66.42 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 20.9% and 33.5%, respectively. These compare with the 18.2% and 32.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2024, the leverage represented 14.4% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 16.6% at October 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2024 was $39.75, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 16.8% and 25.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.0 %
Industrials 22.7 %
Financials 13.3 %
Materials 12.4 %
Energy 12.3 %
Consumer Discretionary 9.6 %
Real Estate 4.2 %
Communication Services 1.0 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.5 %
     

The top ten investments which comprised 39.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 7.6 %
TFI International Inc. 4.1 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.9 %
Apple Inc. 3.8 %
WSP Global Inc. 3.7 %
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.6 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.4 %
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3 %
Mastercard Incorporated 3.1 %
Dollarama Inc. 2.8 %
     

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


