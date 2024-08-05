Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2024 was $66.42 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 20.9% and 33.5%, respectively. These compare with the 18.2% and 32.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2024, the leverage represented 14.4% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 16.6% at October 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2024 was $39.75, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 16.8% and 25.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.0 % Industrials 22.7 % Financials 13.3 % Materials 12.4 % Energy 12.3 % Consumer Discretionary 9.6 % Real Estate 4.2 % Communication Services 1.0 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.5 %

The top ten investments which comprised 39.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 7.6 % TFI International Inc. 4.1 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.9 % Apple Inc. 3.8 % WSP Global Inc. 3.7 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.6 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.4 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.1 % Dollarama Inc. 2.8 %

