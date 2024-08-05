Skip to content
CANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP. Financial Results to November 30, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (“the Company”) announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended November 30, 2024 are now available on the Company’s website at www.lifesplit.com and at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.lifesplit.com.

       
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.lifesplit.com [email protected]
       


