Canadian Propane Association Marks National Propane Day Amidst Complex Global Trade Challenges

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Canada celebrates National Propane Day on March 19, 2025, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) highlights the critical role propane plays in powering homes, businesses, and industries across the country. In a time of uncertainty caused by shifting global trade policies and the tariffs imposed by the United States, it is more important than ever to recognize the resilience of Canada’s propane sector and the need for unified action to ensure propane remains reliable and affordable.

“Our industry is built on long-standing relationships and a deeply integrated supply chain that spans Canada, the United States and other global markets,” said Canadian Propane Association President and CEO Shannon Watt. “Despite the challenges brought on by the tariffs, we remain committed to working collaboratively with our American partners while advocating for solutions that strengthen our domestic supply chain.”

Canada and the U.S. share the largest bilateral trading relationship in the world, underscored by our mutually beneficial energy relationship. With one in seven barrels of propane coming from Canada, the impact of a 10% tariff is calculated to raise the cost of Canadian propane exported to the United States by $200 million annually. A cost that will affect all propane customers and impact the affordability of energy on both sides of the border.

As uncertainty continues, the CPA emphasizes that cooperation—not division—is the key to ensuring stability and security for propane consumers and businesses alike.

Internally, Canada must remove any interprovincial barriers that impede the efficient movement of propane across the country. The CPA urges policymakers to recognize equivalent provincial certifications and regulations, adopt federal safety codes to eliminate costly duplicative barriers and establish a more seamless, reliable propane distribution network nationwide.

“At a time when global markets are volatile, Canada must focus on breaking down internal barriers that make using propane even more difficult,” added Watt. “We need all stakeholders—governments, industry, and regulators—working together to safeguard energy security and economic stability for all Canadians.”

On National Propane Day, the CPA calls on policymakers to take action to address regulatory hurdles and support a more efficient, resilient propane industry. The CPA remains committed to fostering collaboration and ensuring that Canadians continue to receive reliable and affordable propane, no matter where they live.

For More Information, contact:

Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing

Email: [email protected] or Phone: 587-349-5876



CBJ Newsmakers