Canadian Publishers Implementing LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environics Analytics (EA) announced today that Postmedia, Toronto Star and Metroland have joined the growing list of publishers who are implementing LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution as a privacy-conscious way of bringing identity and addressability to the Canadian digital ecosystem.

LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution is part of the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform that helps publishers and marketers connect first-party user data with LiveRamp’s durable, privacy-centric identifier, RampID, to enable advertising on authenticated inventory in a privacy-forward manner. RampID allows marketers to find audiences everywhere they want, including directly from publishers, through open exchanges, in private marketplaces, and on every channel and browser.

Using LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution, Postmedia, Toronto Star and Metroland can also integrate interoperable identity solutions including The Trade Desk’s Unified ID 2.0, Yahoo’s ConnectID, Epsilon’s CORE ID, and Google’s Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR).

LiveRamp’s exclusive Canadian partnership with EA, announced in May 2024, enables EA customers to use LiveRamp’s Data Collaboration Platform and activate anywhere their audiences are spending time via RampID, as well as any publishers that have implemented Authenticated Traffic Solution in Canada and across the world.

“We’re delighted that Postmedia, Torstar and Metroland are joining the ranks of publishers implementing LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution in Canada,” remarks Jan Kestle, President and CEO of Environics Analytics. “Canadian publishers are quickly joining the more than 21,000 publisher domains that have already implemented LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution, further ensuring that agencies and brands can scale custom addressable audiences in Canada in privacy-centric and accessible ways.”

For additional information on the Environics Analytics partnership with LiveRamp, please visit environicsanalytics.com/en-ca/liveramp or contact David Phillips (Chief Media & Activation Officer) at [email protected].

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

Contact: David Phillips

Chief Media & Activation Officer

[email protected]



