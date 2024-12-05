Canadians Donated $16.2 Million via CanadaHelps on GivingTuesday

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CanadaHelps , the country’s largest online platform for donating and fundraising, today announced that more than $16.2 million was raised for Canadian charities via CanadaHelps.org on GivingTuesday 2024, a record-breaking 19.5% increase from 2023. Among those who donated, nearly 28% were making a first-time donation via CanadaHelps.org, and more than 700 new monthly donations were set up on GivingTuesday to provide charities with critical and sustainable funding year-round.

“On behalf of CanadaHelps and the more than 10,000 registered charities that received donations on GivingTuesday, thank you to thousands of Canadians for your inspiring generosity,” said Duke Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer of CanadaHelps.

The increase in dollars raised on GivingTuesday comes as recent Ipsos polling conducted by CanadaHelps highlighted that more than half of Canadians (56%) with annual household incomes below $60,000 are unsure if they can continue to afford basic needs such as food and shelter, or if they will need to turn to charities for assistance. The money raised before the December 31st tax deadline will be critical for the charities providing these life-saving services.

“While GivingTuesday is known as the opening day of the holiday giving season, thousands of Canadian charities are in need of assistance to hit year-end fundraising targets to plan and sustain their vital programs and services year-round,” said Chang. “We are calling on Canadians who are able to give, to give generously to the charities and causes close to their hearts and to give online as the labour dispute at Canada Post continues to disrupt the flow of cheque and cash donations sent to charities.”

Each year, GivingTuesday follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, GivingTuesday fell on December 3rd. For more information on ways to support Canadian charities, visit CanadaHelps .

About CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps is Canada’s largest online donation and fundraising platform, and a charity advancing philanthropy through technology. For Canadians, CanadaHelps.org is a safe and trusted destination for discovering and supporting any charity in Canada. CanadaHelps also develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 30,000 charities and provides free training and education so all charities can increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, more than 4.8 million people have donated upwards of $3.2 billion through CanadaHelps. Connect with CanadaHelps on X , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

