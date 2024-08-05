Cannabix Technologies announces Stock Option Grant and Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) reports it is granting 3,375,000 incentive stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, exercisable at $0.54 per share for five years, of which 650,000 will expire in two years and will be subject to vesting provisions.

In addition, the Company reports that Thomas Clarke has resigned as a Director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Clarke for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company has engaged InvestorsHub.com Inc. (“InvestorsHub”) for news release dissemination services for a fee of $20,000 USD effective May 14, 2025 until the budget is exhausted. The Company may elect to renew the engagement in the future. Consideration paid to InvestorsHub does not include any securities of the Company (address: PO Box 780, Harrisonville, MO 6470, 888-498-5839).

