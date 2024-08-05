CCC, Reivax win contract with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for power generation systems

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a $14 million USD contract by United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) for the replacement of excitation systems by Reivax North America. As part of CCC’s contract, Reivax will remove and replace 16 Excitation Units used by the U.S. Corps of Engineers for power generation, as well as provide training for the operation and maintenance of the new exciter components.

Located in Montreal, Quebec, Reivax North America specializes in high-quality excitation systems designed to optimize the performance and reliability of generators in power plants. Its systems ensure precise control of generator voltage and reactive power, enhancing stability and efficiency across a broad range of operating conditions.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employs excitation systems in their hydroelectric power plants to maintain stability and efficiency in electricity generation. These systems are crucial for regulating the voltage and reactive power of generators, ensuring reliable power output across the grid. By controlling the generator’s electromagnetic field, excitation systems help meet energy demands while protecting the equipment from operating outside safe parameters. Together, CCC and Reivax will help the Corps of Engineers deliver sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

CCC is U.S. DoD’s designated contracting authority for purchases from Canada over $250,000 USD. Through the free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC enables Canadian businesses like Reivax North America to supply the U.S. DoD with made-in-Canada solutions.

About U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has an annual budget of approximately $9 billion USD. It is tasked with building and maintaining America’s infrastructure and providing facilities to the U.S. military. It also supports the research and development of defence-related technology. If you’re looking to do business with the Corps or other commands of U.S. DoD, we can help.

To learn more, contact the CCC team.

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.



