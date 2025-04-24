CCIB Partners with Ryan Townend to Co-host Ryan’s Roundup Indigenous Networking Event

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This May, a Calgary business networking event will bring more than 600 Indigenous and non-Indigenous business leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers together for a bridge-building event that will showcase Indigenous innovation, entertainment and fashion.

Canadian Council for Indigenous Business is partnering with Ryan Townend, CEO of WJ Agency, to co-host this celebration of Indigenous excellence in business, culture, and the creative space—with musical performances by Jaiden Riley, Jordan Shingoose and Shane Ghostkeeper, as well as a fashion show featuring local Indigenous designers produced by Authentically Indigenous featuring Tracey Toulouse, Native Diva Creations by Melrene Saloy and Kwósel by Melissa Victor.

Tickets are free of charge to ensure cost is not a barrier, and business leaders from all industries and of all sizes are encouraged to come out to build connections and support local business innovation and entrepreneurship.

What:

Ryan’s May Roundup

When:

Thurs., May 1, 2025

5 to 7:30 p.m. MDT

Where:

Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall

Calgary, AB

Register for the event

Members of the media are welcome. Please contact Alannah Jabokwoam at [email protected] to notify us if you’ll be attending or for assistance in arranging interviews prior to the event or on-site available on request.

Alannah Jabokwoam

Senior Associate, Communications & Public Relations, Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

[email protected] I 647-920-3554



