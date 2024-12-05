Celebrate Farm Transition Appreciation Day on January 9, 2025

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The fifth annual Farm Transition Appreciation Day (FTADay) will take place on Thursday January 9, 2025. Farm Transition Appreciation Day was created to encourage and celebrate the progress Canada’s farmers are making to secure the future of farming in Canada. It is a groundswell movement to motivate farmers to start, restart, and keep going on their farm transition journey. It is one day of the year when we can come together to share stories and advice through a national campaign using social media, agricultural media and hosting learning events across Canada to encourage Canada’s farmers. This Year’s theme is ‘Legacy in Motion,’ celebrating the dynamic role of farmers in building a sustainable and thriving future for Canadian agriculture, rooted in tradition and driven by innovation.

The New Year is the perfect time to reflect on the positive steps farmers have taken to secure their farming legacy and help ensure the continuity of Canada’s agricultural excellence through effective planning. FTADay is a celebration, and a call to action.

To kick things off, here are 5 farm transition planning tips:

Start the conversation about farm transition at least 10 years before the transfer is set to take place to allow sufficient time for everyone to prepare and adjust Hold a formal meeting involving everyone to identify and harmonize the family and business vision and goals in writing Establish a clear and mutually agreed on transition timeline between the current owners and successors to reduce uncertainty about the future of the farm and everyone’s role within it Prepare a formal written farm transition plan that can be shared, referenced and reviewed on a regular basis Hire a coach or transition planning facilitator to help keep your transition planning on track

What can you do to support FTADay 2025?

Farmers, industry organizations, agribusinesses, governments and agricultural media across the country are encouraged to share their farm transition success stories, tips, resources and tools to create a coast-to-coast buzz around farm transition.

Highlight FTADay through your websites, social media, industry publications and other communication channels

Share and help amplify farm transition success stories, and helpful tips, resources and tools

Host virtual or in-person events for your members, clients and community

Follow and mention Farm Management Canada and use #FTADay2025 to be part of the conversation

Let us know what you’re up to, so we can help promote your FTADay activities!

To help get you started, visit https://fmc-gac.com/ftaday to access information and easy-to-use resources to get involved in Farm Transition Appreciation Day!

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada’s farmers for sustainable growth and prosperity. As a non-profit organization, Farm Management Canada’s programs and activities are made possible through support from our generous sponsors and supporters.

For more information contact:

Farm Management Canada

21 Florence St. 2nd Fl, Ottawa (Ontario) K2P 0W6

Email: [email protected]

www.FMC-GAC.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7d365e8-0a5d-4a4c-be56-ab843884a1e4



CBJ Newsmakers