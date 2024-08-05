Celebrate the return of the Grey Cup Festival to Vancouver with Shark Club Bar & Grill

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the first time since 2014, the Grey Cup Festival has made its way back to the Canadian West Coast. For sports fans who can’t make it in person to BC Place, Shark Club Sports Bar and Grill is positioning itself as the perfect location to witness the face-off at the 111th CFL Championship Tournament.

Along with streaming the all-important game, Shark Club will also be hosting several in-person events to celebrate the long-awaited return of the tournament. Join the team from 6.00 pm until close on Friday, November 15th for their BC Lions Alumni Bash. Guests will have the amazing chance to meet and greet some of the biggest names from the CFL ahead of an action-packed weekend.

At 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 16th, CFL Fans Fight Cancer (CFLFFC) will be hosting their annual fundraising event, with Shark Club donating $1 from every pint of Coors Light sold to the important grassroots community group. Open to the public with live entertainment from the Saskatchewan Pep Band and Bagpipes, not only will CFL fans have the chance to attend a silent auction in the Cigar Room, but the Grey Cup Trophy will be on display from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm for some incredible photo opportunities.

With the downtown Vancouver location boasting not one but two 12-foot x 7-foot screens and immersive always-on sound, there’s no better place to watch the Grey Cup game take place on Sunday, November 17th. Ensuring no one misses a moment of the action, they have another 72 TV screens of varying sizes placed throughout the large open space, pulling in events from several satellite feeds. Throughout the afternoon, attendees will be able to enjoy the street party outside, take part in interactive games, win jerseys, and enjoy plenty of other goodies as they watch the best of the CFL.

It’s certainly fitting that Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill Vancouver is one of the main fan hubs for the prestigious Grey Cup Festival this weekend, with 2024 already having been a fantastic year for the all-inclusive restaurant brand. For the 3rd year in a row, they have been bestowed with the title of ‘Best Sports Bar’ by the renowned Vancouver Awesome Readers Choice Awards. This annual contest was established to allow local readers to vote for their favourite services, products, and experiences that are based in Vancouver. Best of all, it is also a chance for the public recognition and celebration of those who continue to showcase excellence to their guests.

At Shark Club, it’s about living in the moment for fans of all sports, shows, and events. A true home-grown brand, they aim to strike the perfect balance between sports bar classics & signature menu items, while providing all the comforts of true Canadian hospitality.

For full information on Shark Club Bar & Grill Vancouver and their opening hours, please visit www.sharkclub.com or visit them on social @sharkclub.

ABOUT SHARK CLUB SPORTS BAR & GRILL

Shark Club is a Canadian-owned inclusive destination ‘For All Fankind’ with elevated food offerings, a lively atmosphere, and a dynamic experience for every guest.

Founded in 1993 by John Teti and Roger Gibson, the first Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill opened on West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver in the Sandman Hotel. Since then, under the guidance of Northland Properties CEO, Tom Gaglardi, the brand has expanded to 9 locations across Canada, the U.K., and the U.S., cementing its place as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and everyone in between.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b93cda0b-afa1-44a1-9bad-888a4000c53f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2002c75-5fa1-4990-86d6-fb49577f4525

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a50f9b25-e82c-4e14-bd10-8374dad06a35



CBJ Newsmakers