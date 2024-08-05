Skip to content
Celestica Q1 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Friday, April 25, 2025

TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celestica’s (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS) first quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Friday, April 25. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, April 24.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

