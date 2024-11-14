Centra Windows Wins Employer of the Year, Celebrating 40th Anniversary

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centra Windows has been named Employer of the Year at the annual Langley Business Excellence Awards, just in time for the company’s 40th anniversary. Founded in Langley in 1984, Centra manufactures and installs windows and doors for customers across British Columbia and Alberta.

Centra Windows CEO Garett Wall contributes the win to the company’s ownership model. “We’ve been 100% Employee Owned since 2019. It’s unique in our industry, and it has led to great success ever since. We don’t just measure that in terms of increased profitability – it’s in how many more of our people get to retire comfortably, how many kids we’re sending to college, and how many people are able to afford their own homes.”

Centra beat stiff competition to win Employer of the Year, and it’s not the first award they’ve earned since becoming 100% Employee Owned. Other honours include Canada’s Best Managed Companies and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, cementing their position as a leading employer in both BC and Alberta.

In the five years since buying out their founder and becoming fully Employee Owned, Centra has more than doubled in size. They acquired another window manufacturer and plant in Calgary, allowing the company to expand into a second province, and went from 220 to 550 employees. “The awards we’ve won and growth we’ve experienced would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our people” continues Wall. “It’s the best way I can think of for Centra to celebrate its 40th anniversary, and I can’t wait to see what great things we accomplish in the next five to ten years.”

Centra is also celebrating its 40th anniversary another way – by donating $40,000 to charities through the Centra Cares Foundation, with the company’s Employee Owners choosing causes close to their hearts. Four local charities, one in each of Centra’s service areas, will receive $10,000 each. Centra regularly helps communities through donations of funds, time, and new high-performance windows – which in some cases can even be life-saving.

For more information about Centra Windows, visit centra.ca.

About Centra Windows: 100% Employee Owned and driven by a mission to help and support families, Centra has grown rapidly to become the leading authority on windows in BC and Alberta. A true Canadian success story, recent momentum has seen them more than double in size over just three years, raise over $2 million for good causes, and be awarded as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

