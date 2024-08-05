Central Restaurants Announces Opening Date in Vancouver’s Financial District

Interior of Central Restaurants Bentall

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Central Restaurants (Central), created by the award-winning team behind CRAFT Beer Market, proudly announces the grand opening date of its newest location, Central Bentall. Nestled in the bustling heart of downtown Vancouver in Bentall Tower II, Central will open to the public on March 6, 2025. Building on the success of Central’s first location in Downtown Calgary, Central Bentall marks the team’s second location in Canada and first venture in B.C.

Inspired by icons and legends who redefined the art of living authentically, Central is about bringing people together in a centrally located, neighbourhood gathering place. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, bold flavours, and great music, Central Bentall promises good food, good drinks, and good trouble for locals and visitors alike.

“Central is all about creating unforgettable memories with people you love in a welcoming, fun, and approachable environment,” says PJ L’Heureux, president and co-founder of Central Restaurants. “Inspired by legends who embraced life with originality and joy, we aim to bring that same energy to every guest that walks through our doors. Vancouver is such a dynamic, diverse city, and we couldn’t be more excited to show Vancouver what good trouble is all about.”

Spanning 3,500 sq. ft., Central Bentall, designed by Canadian interior design firm Way of Normal, will feature a 360-degree bar, lush greenery, natural lighting, and contemporary decor. In the warmer months, guests can enjoy the restaurant’s 2,000 sq. ft. patio space.

The menu promises to be as exciting as its design, featuring fan favourites such as Central’s beloved Lemon Peppered Calamari, fresh Lemongrass Chicken Noodle Bowl, and vibrant Honolulu Ahi Poke Bowl. Guests can also look forward to exclusive dishes on the Vancouver menu, such as the Togarashi Tuna Tataki and the Pressed Ahi Tuna Sushi. Every dish on the menu can be paired perfectly with Central’s signature beverages and crushable cocktails, such as the Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita or the Strawberry + Lychee Popping Soda. Perfect for after-work happy hour or indulging in a leisurely weekend brunch, the menu promises something for everyone.

“Much like our brand ethos, we designed our food and beverage menus to offer something for everyone,” explains Scott Frank, co-founder. “A menu should never be intimidating. Neither should a drink list. We want Central to be a place where people come together and everyone feels at ease.”

Officially opening to the public on March 6, 2025, a limited number of reservations can now be made at https://centralrestaurants.ca/reserve . The first 100 guests who make a reservation after 4pm will also receive a $20 gift card for their next visit to Central.

Central Restaurants Bentall:

555 Burrard St. #120, Vancouver

Monday – Sunday: 11am – 12am

Happy Hour: Every day from 2 – 5pm + 9pm – close

Brunch: Saturday, Sunday + Holiday Mondays 11am – 3pm

To learn more about Central Restaurants, visit https://centralrestaurants.ca/ and follow @centraltaps on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Amanda Breen

Talk Shop Media

[email protected]

(604) 307-0578

About Central Restaurants

Central Restaurants is a food, drink, and music concept brought to life by the team behind CRAFT Beer Market. With its first location in the heart of Calgary, Central offers a unique dining experience that ensures good vibes and great times in a centrally located, welcoming environment. Open daily for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and everything in-between, Central’s food menu is curated by Chef Wayne Harris. Central Restaurants is excited to expand across the country with new locations in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b115b3f9-f5dd-457e-8d03-3bce6452ba1f



