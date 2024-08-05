Change of Directors at Lumine Group

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group”) (TSXV:LMN) announced today the resignation of Robin van Poelje from, and the appointment of Laurie Schultz to, Lumine Group’s Board of Directors (“Board”).

“We want to thank Robin for his contributions during his tenure with the Lumine Group Board. His guidance and support was invaluable and we wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” said Mark Miller, Chair of the Board. “With today’s announcement, we are excited to welcome Ms. Schultz to the Board and look forward to the perspective and expertise she will bring.”

Ms. Schultz has over thirty years of experience in the software and technology sectors, including leadership of several multi-million dollar software businesses spanning the personal finance, small business accounting, SaaS, mid-market ERP, and GRC categories. Ms. Schultz has been a member of the board of directors at Constellation Software since November 2021. She served as the President and CEO of Galvanize from 2011 until it was sold in 2021. Starting in 1999, she held several executive positions at Intuit and Sage including serving as SVP and GM at Sage’s Mid-Market ERP business group from 2007 until 2011. Ms. Schultz was a Senior Manager at KPMG from 1996 until 1999 and was a Senior Manager at Telus Communications from 1989 until 1996. Ms. Schultz holds a Bachelor of Commerce and an MBA from the University of Alberta.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

Contact

Caroline Khachehtoori

General Counsel and Secretary

Lumine Group

[email protected]

+1-437-353-4910

