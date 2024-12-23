Christine Healy’s Start Date as President and CEO of Northland Power Updated to January 20, 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northland Power Inc. (TSX: NPI) (“Northland” or the “Company”) announced today that Christine Healy will officially assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and be appointed as a director of the Company on January 20, 2025, following an update to the timelines previously shared at the time of her appointment.

“We are thrilled that Christine was able to arrange her affairs to join us earlier than expected. We are looking forward to welcoming her to Northland on January 20, 2025,” said John Brace, Interim President & CEO and Board Chair.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.2GW (net 2.8GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 12GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland’s common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Dario Neimarlija, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

647-288-1019

[email protected]

Victor Gravili, Head of Global Brand & Integrated Communications

647-288-1105

[email protected]



