Christopher Alexander to Join Hyyve Advisory Board, Bringing Extensive Real Estate Expertise

TORONTO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyyve is thrilled to announce that Christopher Alexander, a distinguished leader in the Canadian residential real estate sector, joins its Advisory Board following his departure as President of RE/MAX Canada on March 3, 2025. Alexander’s extensive industry experience, leadership in franchise growth, and commitment to agent success align seamlessly with Hyyve’s mission to transform real estate transactions by empowering home sellers and real estate professionals alike.

Hyyve is Canada’s first real estate agent bidding platform, where agents bid competitively for home listings, ensuring higher ROI and direct access to the most valuable asset in real estate: listings. Unlike traditional lead-generation platforms that sell generic leads with uncertain conversion potential, Hyyve delivers actual listing opportunities—the holy grail for real estate agents. Listings drive consistent, repeatable revenue, giving agents a direct path to commissions, referrals, and future transactio ns. By connecting agents with serious sellers ready to make a move, Hyyve removes the inefficiencies of cold leads, wasted marketing spend, and low conversion rates, allowing agents to invest only in listings that fit their business strategy.

Christopher Alexander joins at an exciting time for Hyyve, as the company is rapidly gaining momentum and expanding its home services marketplace. With the recent additions of Bidmii and Frank Mortgage, Hyyve is evolving into a comprehensive real estate ecosystem that not only connects sellers with agents but also provides seamless access to financing and home improvement services—a marketplace that Hyyve will continue to grow.

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Alexander’s real estate journey spans over a decade, beginning as a Sales Associate with RE/MAX in 2010. His natural leadership and deep market understanding propelled him through key executive roles, including Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of RE/MAX INTEGRA, where he played a pivotal role in franchise development and network expansion. By 2021, he was appointed President of RE/MAX Canada, overseeing 9 provinces and leading strategic initiatives that solidified RE/MAX’s market leadership.

Beyond his executive leadership, Alexander has been a passionate advocate for real estate agents, recognizing their crucial role in guiding home buyers and sellers through complex transactions. Throughout his career, he has championed professional development, cutting-edge training, and innovative tools to help agents thrive in an increasingly competitive industry. His efforts have left a lasting impact, elevating the standard of service within the real estate profession.

Aligning with Hyyve’s Vision

At Hyyve, Alexander will provide strategic guidance to further the company’s mission of empowering home sellers while championing the indispensable value that skilled agents bring to the transaction process. With his deep understanding of market dynamics, consumer behavior, and agent advocacy, he will play a key role in shaping Hyyve’s continued expansion and platform evolution.

“We are honored to welcome Christopher to our Advisory Board,” said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve. “His extensive experience, leadership in real estate innovation, and dedication to supporting agents perfectly align with Hyyve’s vision. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform and redefine the home-selling process.”

With Hyyve’s agent bidding model, the expansion of its home services marketplace, and a growing network of strategic partners like Bidmii and Frank Mortgage, the company is set to reshape the real estate landscape in Canada. Christopher Alexander’s addition to the Hyyve Advisory Board marks a major milestone in this journey, reinforcing Hyyve’s commitment to innovation, transparency, and agent empowerment.

About Hyyve

Hyyve.ca is a real estate marketplace transforming how Canadians sell homes by enabling agents to bid for listings. Sellers benefit from more control, upfront cash options, and the ability to select the right agent for their needs. Through technology-driven solutions and strategic partnerships, Hyyve is redefining the real estate experience.

